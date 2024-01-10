RUBANDA – A 41-year-old man, Godon Asimwe, has died after being struck on the head with an axe allegedly wielded by his wife, Fortunate Kesande, during a domestic dispute on Christmas Day. The incident has sparked investigation and raised concerns about domestic violence in the community.

According to police reports, the couple had been experiencing domestic issues for some time. On December 25th, 2023, around noon, an argument erupted between them. Asimwe reportedly grabbed an axe lying in the compound, prompting Kesande to struggle with him to disarm him. In the struggle, the axe struck Asimwe on the forehead, causing a serious injury.

Instead of seeking immediate medical attention, Asimwe reportedly sought care from a traditional healer for several days. His condition worsened on January 4th, 2024, and Kesande called Francis Bigyemano, who informed the police about the assault.

Bigyemano took Asimwe to Rugarama Hospital in Kabale, but his condition further deteriorated. He was referred to Mbarara Regional Hospital, but the family opted to take him back home. Tragically, Asimwe succumbed to his injury on January 9th, 2024.

According to the Kigezi region police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate, police visited the scene, documented evidence, recorded witness statements, and conducted a post-mortem examination. The axe used in the incident was recovered, and Kesande has been arrested to assist with investigations.