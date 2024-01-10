The outgoing Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga, on Tuesday, addressed the Parliament with a compelling call to rally behind his successor Joel Ssenyonyi.

In a poignant plea, Mpuuga emphasized the critical need for support and guidance for the incoming Leader of the Opposition while also cautioning the Nakawa West lawmaker against the pernicious influences that may hinder progress within his leadership and the opposition political landscape in Parliament.

Mpuuga who is now sits on the Parliamentary Commission known for his astute leadership and unwavering dedication to the opposition’s cause, stood before the assembly to share insights gleaned from his tenure. “It is imperative,” he stressed, “that we extend our full cooperation and assistance to my successor, ensuring a smooth transition and a steadfast continuation of our collective goals.” With a demeanour marked by both conviction and concern, he highlighted the inherent challenges faced by those assuming such a pivotal role within both government and opposition political spheres.

“I appeal to the House to accord my successor, Hon Joel Ssenyonyi the support that he needs so that the common good is served. The Hon Ssenyonyi, young as he is, is very reasonable and deserves our support so that we take further the duty that we started both as NUP – a young party, and the Opposition at large in our quest to see a better tomorrow for our children and posterity so that when history books are written, they will have space to say that, “They met in the House, they were different, they opined differently but converged at the centre to put forward common good,” he said.

Echoing his sentiments, Mpuuga expounded upon the inherent risks posed by nefarious elements lurking within the corridors of power both in the August House and outside the House.

“To my young brother and now leader, I will give him a book titled, “How to Hug a Porcupine” edited by Dr Debbie Ellis. The Porcupine here means difficult people but they’re part of life. You can’t change a difficult person but set boundaries. Communicate effectively so that you are understood. Don’t take it personally, take good care of yourself, focus on the positives and be patient. Seek support. Remember, you’re not alone,” he cautioned.

The Nyendo-Mukungwe Division legislator emphasized to Ssenyonyi the importance of vigilance and unity in safeguarding against divisive agendas that could undermine the opposition’s resilience and efficacy. His impassioned plea resonated deeply within the chambers, underscoring the gravity of the moment and the need for unwavering solidarity in the face of potential obstacles.

Ssenyonyi assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition last month, succeeding Mpuuga, who completed his 2.5-year term. This Tuesday marked the official commencement of Ssenyonyi’s tenure, met with a warm welcome from the Speaker of Parliament and all parliamentary members.