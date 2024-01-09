In a significant development, Kasambya county Member of Parliament, David Kabanda, is pressing Gen. Kahinda Otafiire to provide a thorough report concerning a series of assassinations that have taken place in Uganda during his tenure as the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Kabanda directly addressed Minister Otafiire with a sense of urgency and importance, seeking answers that the public fervently desired. Kabanda’s strategic approach underscored the gravity of the situation, employing all available resources to ensure governmental accountability concerning the unsettling series of events unfolding throughout Uganda.

Kabanda’s dissatisfaction with Gen. Otafiire stemmed from the Minister’s response to the demands made by the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Gen Muhoozi had called upon security agencies to promptly investigate the attempted assassination of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of the House of Prayer Ministries.

“We are grateful that our strong supporter, Pastor Bugingo, survived an attack on his life last night while driving home. He sustained a slight wound in his left shoulder. Sadly, a friend and church member lost their life to the assailant. Once again, we urge law enforcement to swiftly investigate and bring these perpetrators to justice. Who are these criminals? Is it ADF or another clandestine group? We seek answers to these pressing questions. This marks the second attack on our supporters in the past 8 months, with no apprehended culprits. The case of the cold-blooded murder of Isma Olaxess remains unresolved. Again, we thank God for Pastor Bugingo’s survival in this atrocious attack,” stated Gen Muhoozi via X account.

In a radio appearance on CBS FM, Gen. Otafiire commented on the reports concerning the recent murders, shedding light on the delays in their resolution. According to Otafiire, these delays are a result of the comprehensive investigations needed to untangle the complexities of each case. He specifically delved into the perplexing attack on Pastor Bugingo, expressing disbelief at the assailant’s seemingly precise knowledge of the pastor’s parking location and their audacity to strike a moving vehicle head-on without hesitation.

Otafiire stressed the necessity for a meticulous and detailed police investigation, emphasizing the importance of a report devoid of speculation or guesswork. His insistence on thoroughness highlighted the severity of the situation, demanding concrete answers amidst growing uncertainty. Furthermore, Otafiire raised questions regarding Gen Muhoozi’s authority in demanding such reports, sparking a debate regarding the hierarchy and jurisdiction surrounding the dissemination of crucial investigative information.

However, members of the MK movement perceived Gen Otafiire’s response as an affront to their leader, leading them to question his credibility and label him as a minister who has failed to deliver.

Among these is Kabanda, who expressed, “Why does Otafiire believe it’s inappropriate or ‘offside’ for Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to request a report and investigation into the attempted assassination of Pastor Bujjingo? His statement is absurd and concerning for our nation, especially coming from the Minister in charge of Internal Affairs, obligated to elucidate the killings and disappearances of Ugandans. Numerous people have been shot and killed under his tenure as Minister of Internal Affairs, yet he has not produced any report or addressed Parliament to account for these lost lives. Even if one doesn’t support Pastor Bujjingo due to his allegiance to Gen. MK, the public deserves to know who has been responsible for all other fatalities.”

Similarly, NRM Secretary for Mbarara City, Polly Katwiire Karamuzi, who also serves as Gen Muhoozi’s political mobilizer for Ankole sub-region, urged President Museveni to dismiss Otafiire from his role.

“President Kaguta Museveni should relieve Internal Affairs Minister Gen Otafiire from duty due to underperformance. Despite numerous casualties, no reports have been released. [Ibrahim Tusubira] alias Isma Olaxess was fatally shot in May 2023, yet we await the findings regarding his killing. Gen Otafiire should also cease disrespecting President Museveni’s son, Gen Muhoozi,” stated Karamuzi.

Whereas Minister Otafiire highlighted the complexities of investigations, emphasizing the need for meticulousness, concerns persist about the lack of concrete resolutions and transparency in addressing these cases. The tension surrounding Gen Muhoozi’s call for investigations has ignited a debate on authority and responsibility in disclosing crucial investigative information.

With growing dissatisfaction and calls for accountability, the urgency for transparency and a robust response from the government remains palpable. The unresolved nature of these cases, including several assassinations of high profile people and attempted killings such as Pastor Bugingo and Gen Katumba plus others underscores the pressing need for swift and thorough action to bring justice to the victims and their families.