The United States has expressed concern regarding the comments made by Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye last week.

In his remarks, Ndayishimiye referred to homosexuality as a “curse” on the country and advocated for the gathering of gay individuals in a stadium to be stoned to death.

These recent inflammatory remarks by Burundi President Ndayishimiye have sparked global condemnation and reignited discussions on LGBTQ+ rights and human dignity.

His alarming comments, branding homosexuality as a “curse” and advocating for the stoning of gay individuals in stadiums, have triggered a strong response from the United States.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed deep concern, urging Burundi’s leaders to uphold the inherent dignity and rights of all citizens.

The United States is deeply troubled by President Ndayishimiye’s remarks targeting certain vulnerable and marginalized Burundians,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“We call on all of Burundi’s leaders to respect the inherent dignity and inalienable rights, including equal access to justice, of every member of Burundian society.”

The President’s vitriolic denunciation of homosexuality as a catalyst for national curses has sent shockwaves worldwide. The United States says that his insistence that individuals in same-sex relationships deserve to be stoned defies the principles of human rights and equality.

“If you want to attract a curse to the country, accept homosexuality, I think that if we find these kinds of people in Burundi, it is better to take them to a stadium and stone them, and that cannot be a sin, thats what they deserve,” Ndayishimiye said.

Furthermore, his rejection of Western pressure for LGBTQ+ equality in exchange for aid underscores his administration’s uncompromising stance on the matter.

This is not an isolated incident in East Africa. The Biden administration has consistently condemned escalating homophobia in the region.

Last year, Uganda’s passage of the notorious “Kill the Gays” bill drew strong criticism from President Biden, labeling it a tragic violation of universal human rights.

In response, Uganda faced repercussions, including being ousted from a beneficial trade deal, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), due to its alleged gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.

These events have reignited the global conversation on LGBTQ+ rights, highlighting the urgent need for countries to prioritize human dignity, respect, and equal rights for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation.

The stance taken by Ndayishimiye and similar sentiments in the region pose significant challenges to the progress of human rights and equality efforts, necessitating continued international dialogue and action.