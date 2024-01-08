President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the Commander In Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) will tomorrow brief Ugandans on the progress of operations against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists and other security related issues.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), the briefing will take place at 8pm.

“The President will deliver the address from his country home in Rwakitura, and it will be broadcasted live on all radio and TV stations, as well as online platforms,” PPU said in a statement issued today.