In this article, we delve into some of the prophecies made by Prophet Elvis Mbonye for the year 2024.

2024 Prophecies

While specific details of his 2024 prophecies, he gave out of almost ten prophecies in Uganda became the most common place that had most of the prophecies;

Uganda

Power grid

“I saw what looked like electric power lines, amidst a storm, and then instantly I came out of the vision…. The interpretation that I put was; there is going to be something that will affect the power grid, connected somehow to the Nile… something linked to power generation along the Nile. It will have a significant impact on power generation at a large scale, potentially affecting other nations as well.”

Gold scandal

“……..There is going to be a big scandal of the gold and it’s going to be in the areas of the handlers……This is going to be a very huge one.

Secession in Uganda

“I saw a group of people, in strong discussions and what I perceived, I was very surprised … .there were in a strong move and drive towards a secession and here I’m talking of geographical division and they were willing to take it legally and on international court. What they were discussing was to break off from the country ……You will know that there is a prophet here.”

International Courts

“I began to see that there is a lot of focus on some kind of international focus on international courts ……….”

Uganda Tanzania alliance

“I saw Uganda, Tanzania almost like their flags were coming together…. There is going to be a huge alliance between Uganda and Tanzania…”

Opportunities

“There are going to be a lot of opportunities here in Uganda and at the same time it’s going to be a very sensitive time, extremely sensitive time and the people who will survive are those that are in line with what God is doing. “

South Africa

“……. I heard deep cries and mourning, and then I interpreted it….. I knew that a significant shift was coming to that nation South Africa. It’s something new, it is a shift that is coming. But then I perceived that a highly prominent person will pass away… That nation is going to experience a new phase, a significant shift.”

United Kingdom

“I saw a great destabilization, a sudden destabilization and a pressure upon their new current Prime Minister, ..there was chaos and he became so unstable. I saw something that can take that nation in a more negative area…. I saw that he was almost removed ..”

Somalia’s leader

“ I saw something like a state of emergency, this time, it was their leader there was something at stake upon him…they had called a hit on him….from what I saw from my interpretation he survives narrowly and the country became so unstable……..”

DRC

“I saw that there was a big hit on that leader, and it seemed quite scary. I saw another man rising; he was dark, slander and charismatic. He seemed to represent a new wave… I don’t know why, but I didn’t feel peaceful about it.”

Russia

“…..from what I was seeing, I began to witness an influx of Western influence….. You’ll start noticing a significant pro-Western uprising from within that will seem challenging to contain, leading to numerous hits and scandals in attempts to suppress it.”

Terrorism threat

I saw a major sporting event…..somewhere around Europe and it had been hit by chaos that had been hit by uncertainty and something happened. I got the feeling that something like terroristic …. Almost making it not take place…

Julian Assange

“I saw new clips coming out about Julian Assange putting on a yellow shirt and black jacket ….. There is something significant about him that’s going to breakup…. What I felt I saw a turning point, I saw an end of something and beginning……. it’s from there that some international media and international leaders began using his name as a popularity stunt..”

