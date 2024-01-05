A thorough examination of the gruesome assassination attempt on Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and his driver-turned-bodyguard, Richard Muhumuza, has uncovered perplexing and critical details that shed light on the chilling incident.

Bullet Recovery and Weapon Used: Police recovered seven bullets from Bugingo’s bodyguard, indicating the intensity of the attack. Examination of bullet casings confirmed the use of a pistol in the attack.

Police sources have revealed that five ballistic and forensic experts have been assigned to examine Bugingo’s vehicle purposely to establish the shooting angles.

“Bullet cartridges from the crime scene and those found inside the car as well bullets found in Muhumuza’s body will be examined to establish vehicle and body penetration angles and range,” the source said.

Analysis of vehicle and body penetration will help ballistic and forensic experts to establish the distance at which the shooters were, and the angles at which they were standing. A bullet shot at a close range and that fired at a distance have different penetration impacts.

Fatal Ambush Details: The attack took place on Buwalakata road, Namungoona, with assailants riding a motorcycle. Tragically, Muhumuza, a highly trained bodyguard, succumbed to more than ten bullet wounds during the assault.

Victim’s Background: Muhumuza, from Sembabule district, left behind three children. Described as an exceptional bodyguard, his untimely death has raised questions about Bugingo’s survival and the subsequent events. Muhumuza was attached to the Special Force Command（SFC）- Nakasero, a highly trained unit of the Ugandan armed forces, charged with guarding highly reputable individuals like the president. Although he was well armed, the pre-emptive attack of the assassins did not allow Muhumuza to fight back, leaving him and his boss in serious danger.

Mystery of Bugingo’s Survival: Despite sustaining the attack, Bugingo managed to drive the targeted car from the crime scene to Mulago Hospital, where he received medical attention. This has led investigators to question the dynamics of the attack and Bugingo’s actions afterward. Eye witnesses are also asking why Bugingo decided to take the victim to Mulago, which is far away from the scene, instead of opting for nearby health facilities.

Forensic Examination: Bugingo’s vehicle, named “PRAIZ GOD,” has been taken to the Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) at Naguru, where it joins vehicles involved in other high-profile assassinations like the ones for the former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, Buyende district police commander Muhammad Kirumira, Sheikh Maj Muhammad Kiggundu and Bukwo chief administrative officer (CAO) Charles Ogwang, among others.

Divergence from Previous Assassinations: Unlike prior high-profile assassinations, Bugingo’s vehicle wasn’t riddled with bullets or targeted at the tires. This contrasts with incidents involving other prominent individuals like Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, Maj Muhammad Kiggundu, and Bukwo CAO Charles Ogwang, where attackers targeted tires or fired multiple rounds.

Investigative Measures: Investigators plan to rely heavily on CCTV footage to establish whether Bugingo was being followed or if the assailants lay in wait at the spot. Furthermore, Bugingo, now a key witness, will undergo multiple police interviews to gather comprehensive details about the incident.

The investigation into this chilling assassination attempt remains ongoing, with authorities probing every detail to unravel the complex circumstances surrounding the attack on Bugingo and the tragic loss of his bodyguard.