In the early hours of January 3rd, 2024, a chilling attempt of an aggravated robbery unfolded at the residence of former Kawempe South legislator, Mubarak Munyagwa in Kimbejja Cell, Budo Ward, Kyengera Town Council, sparking a swift and commendable response from the Nsangi Territorial Police.

The alarming incident was intercepted by a rapid response team led by the Division Police Commander, preventing the assailants from breaching Hon. Munyagwa’s home.

The timely reporting by the former honorable member of parliament and the immediate action by the police team on patrol played a pivotal role in safeguarding lives and property during the harrowing event.

Amidst the attempted robbery, the security guard, identified as Benjamin Mpaka, exhibited remarkable bravery but sustained a head injury while trying to block the suspects’ entry. Swiftly attended to, Mpaka was promptly transported to Mulago Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Fortunately, those within the residence remained unharmed as the police teams, despite challenging weather conditions characterized by heavy rain, arrived promptly and introduced K9 units to the scene.

These measures, though impeded by the downpour, culminated in the apprehension of one suspect attempting to flee the scene in a Datsun pick-up with registration number UAK 182A. The captured suspect is currently in custody, actively aiding ongoing police investigations.

Contrary to misleading information circulated on social media, the police authorities emphasized that no firearm-related incidents occurred during the thwarted robbery.

The assailants, armed solely with sharp objects, were effectively contained due to the joint efforts of law enforcement and the timely reporting by Hon. Munyagwa.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, commended Munyagwa for his prompt reporting, underscoring its critical role in the effective response and prevention of further harm.

“We commend Munyagwa for promptly reporting the incident, enabling the police to respond effectively and prevent further harm,” Owoyesigire said.

This incident sheds light on the ongoing challenges of robberies in the region, as indicated in the 2022 annual police crime report, which documented a 29.9 percent increase in reported robbery cases compared to the previous year.

The report delineated the prevalence of robberies, distinguishing between cases involving lethal weapons and those without.

Out of the total reported cases, a fraction had reached the courts, while a substantial number remained under police inquiry, reflecting the persistent efforts to address and resolve these crimes within the legal framework.

As investigations into this recent incident continue, the thwarting of the attempted robbery at Hon. Mubarak Munyagwa’s residence underscores the importance of vigilant reporting and swift police response, in ensuring the safety and security of individuals and their property in the region.