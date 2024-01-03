In the wake of a shocking assassination attempt on Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries, General Muhoozi Keinerugaba has swiftly directed security forces to prioritize the hunt for the assailants.

This urgent call for action follows the alarming incident, underscoring the need for a prompt and thorough investigation into the attempt on Bugingo’s life whom the first son claims is his staunch supporter.

Amidst growing concerns and heightened tension, the attempted assassination of Pr Bugingo has sent ripples of alarm throughout the community. The revered figure, known for his influential voice and impact, found himself targeted in a brazen attack at around 9.30pm on Tuesday night January 2 2024 while on his way home at Namungoona.

This attempted assassination has raised questions and deepened anxieties among the public. The incident, occurring in a time of societal unrest, has intensified calls for comprehensive security measures to safeguard prominent figures and ensure the stability of the region.

The First son’s prompt directive to security forces which he passed through his X account underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the critical need for a swift and exhaustive investigation. With Bugingo being a prominent figure known for his outspoken views, the motives behind the attack remain shrouded in speculation, adding layers of complexity to an already perplexing situation.

Gen Muhoozi’s call for urgency reflects the collective urgency to not only bring the perpetrators to justice but also to unveil the underlying reasons behind this startling assault.

“We praise the Lord that our strong supporter, Pastor Bugingo, survived an attempt on his life last night as he was driving home. I have spoken to him and he is well. He got slightly wounded in his left shoulder. A friend and member of his church was killed by the assassin. Once again we urge the law enforcement agencies to quickly investigate and bring these criminals to justice. Who are these criminals? Is it ADF or some other shadowy group? We need answers to these questions,” he said

He emphasized that numerous unresolved assassination cases handled by security agencies have inadvertently created an environment conducive to the persistence of gun-related murders. Perpetrators are keenly aware of the lack of apprehension or consequences, fostering a cycle of violence and emboldening further criminal acts.

“This is the second attack on our supporters in the last 8 months and no offender has been brought to book yet. The case of the cold blooded murder of Isma Olaxess is still unresolved. Once again we thank God that Pastor Bugingo survived this heinous attack,” he said.

Meanwhile, the attempted assassination has not only raised concerns about the safety of influential personalities but has also reignited discussions regarding the broader security landscape.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and stability in the region, prompting authorities and citizens alike to reevaluate security protocols and mechanisms.

As investigations intensify, the public eagerly awaits developments, hoping for swift actions that will not only apprehend those responsible but also shed light on the motivations behind this audacious attack on Pr Bugingo in which his driver lost his life.