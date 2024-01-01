Kenyan law enforcement has made significant progress in the tragic case surrounding the untimely death of Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat.

On Monday January 1st, 2024, authorities confirmed the arrest of two individuals, both believed to be in their 30s, on the outskirts of Eldoret, a town nestled in the Rift Valley.

Local police commander Stephen Okal revealed that the detained men are reputed criminals known for instilling fear among the public. “We are in the advanced stage of the investigations and we will possibly be sending them to court tomorrow,” Okal stated, underlining the gravity of the ongoing inquiry.

The late Kiplagat, born in Kenya but representing Uganda internationally in the 3,000m steeplechase, met a tragic demise over the weekend. His lifeless body was discovered in a vehicle on Saturday night, bearing a deep knife wound to his neck.

While the motive behind this heinous act remains unclear, police investigations suggest a confrontation ensued after Kiplagat collided with the suspects’ motorcycle using his car.

“This probably provoked them into that violent act,” Okal asserted, shedding light on the series of events leading to the stabbing.

Notably, one of the arrested suspects was found in possession of a knife believed to have been utilized in the fatal attack, further solidifying the case against them.

Eldoret, renowned as a training ground for numerous athletes due to its high-altitude terrain, now grapples with the grim aftermath of this devastating incident.

Kiplagat, whose illustrious career spanned nearly two decades, secured accolades including a silver medal in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2008 World Junior Championships and a bronze at the Africa Championships in 2012. His presence was felt on international platforms, competing in multiple Olympic Games and World Championships.

This tragic event, reminiscent of the sorrowful loss of Kenyan distance running sensation Agnes Tirop in October 2021, casts a pall over the sporting community. Tirop, aged 25, was found stabbed to death at her residence in Iten, a training hub near Eldoret, sending shockwaves through the world of athletics.

As investigations unfold, the loss of Benjamin Kiplagat stands as a stark reminder of the vulnerability that even sporting icons face, leaving a void in the hearts of many while the quest for justice continues.