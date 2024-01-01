In the heart of the Buganda Kingdom lies a treasured program called Ntanda Ya Buganda, a celebration of culture, tradition, and contemporary affairs.

This competition serves as an encouragement to preserve the rich heritage of the Buganda Kingdom while intertwining it with a keen understanding of present-day Uganda.

The culmination of this annual competition occurs on December 31st, at the Enkuuka Festival. This year’s Ntanda Ya Buganda was won by Kiberu Kizito Kamya who was awarded a plot of land alongside a Shs5 million cheque a testament to his mastery of Buganda’s norms, culture, and current affairs.

The Ntanda Ya Buganda competition stands as proof of the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving its cultural legacy while staying abreast of modern times. This esteemed competition, which spans from group stages to the highly anticipated final, serves as a platform for showcasing knowledge, wit, and a profound understanding of Buganda’s customs and the ever-evolving landscape of Uganda.

Kizito’s triumph is a testament to dedication and a deep-rooted passion for Buganda’s heritage. His comprehensive understanding of Buganda’s norms, history, and the complex tapestry of Uganda’s contemporary issues propelled him to the pinnacle of this prestigious competition. Through rigorous rounds that tested participants’ depth of knowledge and cultural prowess, Kizito emerged as an example of wisdom and respect for tradition.

The significance of Kizito’s win goes beyond the title itself. The award of a plot of land, a symbol deeply entrenched in Buganda’s cultural heritage, underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to honouring and rewarding those who dedicate themselves to preserving and understanding its customs and history.

The accompanying Shs5 million serves as a recognition of Kizito’s intellectual prowess and devotion to staying informed about Uganda’s current affairs and history a reflection of the competition’s integration of tradition and modernity.

Kizito’s victory not only exemplifies his achievement but also serves as an inspiration for the younger generation to delve into their roots, embrace their cultural heritage, and stay informed about the evolving world around them.

As the Ntanda Ya Buganda competition continues to thrive, it remains a vital platform for nurturing knowledge, fostering cultural pride, and honouring individuals like Kizito, who stand as guardians of Buganda’s heritage in the contemporary world.

Meanwhile, Ssemaganda Gerald claimed the second position, receiving recognition in the form of Shs3 million and a brand-new motorcycle. Bogere Richard secured the third position, honoured with Shs2 million and a brand-new motorcycle as a testament to their commendable performances in the competition.