In a seamless transition of leadership, the torchbearer of guidance, Former Leader of the Opposition (LOP) Mathias Mpuuga, has passed on not just the baton of responsibility but a powerful message of encouragement to his successor, Joel Ssenyonyi.

While delivering a heartfelt speech at the memorial service for the late Frank Ssenteza in Nyendo on Thursday, Mpuuga delivered a resounding message to his successor, urging him to uphold unwavering focus in the face of the considerable pressures that accompany his new role. Mpuuga’s poignant words resonate as an inspiring beacon, guiding Ssenyonyi towards greater triumphs in his leadership journey.

Mpuuga’s legacy as the former Leader of the Opposition remains a testament to the steadfast determination and unwavering commitment he exhibited for two years. In his speech he shared insights gleaned from his tenure, emphasizing the pivotal role focus played in steering the course of effective leadership.

“Staying focused amidst the dynamic landscape of governance is paramount,” Mpuuga affirmed, reflecting on the myriad challenges and triumphs during his tenure. “It’s the cornerstone upon which remarkable achievements are built.”

“Allow me to assure you that the responsibility you’ve undertaken is indeed achievable, provided you invest time in thoughtful contemplation, viewing issues through an imaginative yet impartial lens. When I stress the importance of focus, I don’t mean a linear approach. There will be times when manoeuvring, shifting, and adapting are crucial to avoid collisions that might otherwise cause substantial damage.”

In a cautious tone, he issued a warning about understanding adversaries, emphasizing their lethal tactics and their potential to disrupt plans. “I firmly believe in your dedication to this task, and I pray for divine wisdom to guide you. Understand, you’ve inherited a significant assignment.”

Addressing the broader support network, he reassured Robert Kyagulanyi that Ssenyonyi wouldn’t tread this path alone. “Joel needs collective support, not just his own, as many might try to speak for People Power and launch attacks. Be prepared to use public funds for justice, steering clear of trivial matters. The misconception about wealth in the office of the Leader of the Opposition must be confronted; it’s about diligent service, not material gain.”

Passing the mantle to Ssenyonyi, Mpuuga expressed unwavering confidence in his successor’s capabilities while acknowledging the trials inherent in assuming such a significant role. “The key isn’t merely inheriting responsibilities but understanding the essence of focus,” Mpuuga articulated, underlining the importance of a clear vision amid the complexities of governance. He stressed the need for Ssenyonyi to carve his path, leveraging focus as a guiding force toward surpassing prior benchmarks. The seasoned leader’s counsel resonated with a blend of mentorship and empowerment, fostering an environment where the potential is not just recognized but amplified.

Regarding his own new role, Mpuuga underscored a shift in focus, dedicating his efforts to strengthening party structures in the Buganda region as the party’s regional President. “With reduced time commitments, I aim to not just sustain but double the number of constituencies represented, offering support to our young MPs and nurturing grassroots connections.”

Mpuuga’s words echoed a commitment not merely to the present moment but to a collective future, emphasizing the importance of strategic manoeuvring, unity, and a clear vision for progress.