President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday 22nd December, 2023 met a group of surgeons from Mulago National Referral Hospital who performed the first ever Kidney transplant in Uganda at the facility last Wednesday.

The group that paid a courtesy call on President Museveni at State House, Entebbe was led by the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng.

The Minister informed the President about the historic first ever organ transplant to the patient- Kiyemba Mark Maurice of Munyonyo, Kampala who received the Kidney that was donated by his brother Steven Mpagi.

The operation was performed by surgeons led by Professor Frank Asiimwe in collaboration with the visiting doctors from Yashoda Hospitals in India led by Dr. A. Sashi Kiran.

President Museveni congratulated Mulago surgeons as well as doctors from India for the successful operation.

He also pledged to support them to achieve their desired goals of self-sustainability in both human resource and the required equipment.

Dr. Aceng thanked President Museveni for his unwavering support to the Ministry of Health but requested for additional assistance in the areas of training more kidney specialists and transplant surgeons as well as the provision of modern equipment.