Ugandan social and political critic Frank Gashumba has been recognized in Ghana as one of Africa’s Most Influential Community Strategists in the year 2023, with ability to impact the continent.

Gashumba scooped this prestigious award from the African Public Service Optimum Awards on the 15th December 2023 by the awarding Committee which recognize notable Africans who through their work are driving Africa’s ongoing social economic renaissance to enable the continent to take its position as an equal partner in the global community.

On the awards nights in Accra, The African Public Service Optimum Organisaion (APSO) awards secretariat chief executive officer Baroness Paulette Kpopo said the agency relies on research and expert analyses guided by established and criteria to identify award winners.

Gashumba has built a big brand in areas of mindset change, business, media and community empowerment, as well as social and political commentary which he has done through a number of platforms. He is the founder of the National Action for Awakening Uganda commonly known as “Sisimuka Uganda” whose vision is Changing Mindsets, Creating Self belief, Transforming lives and Communities. This organization has positively impacted on millions of young people across Africa encouraging them to work hard, to be innovative, creative and to be humane among others. Gashumba is also the Vice Chairman of the MK Movement a political organization headed by the first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba which is billed as the possible replacement for President Museveni when he retires.

The philanthropist heads the Banyarwanda community in Uganda under the Council for Abavandimwe where he has campaigned against segregation of Banyarwanda by agencies like Immigration department which denies them passports, yet they are a recognized tribe by the 1995 Constitution.

His company, Mali Group of Companies, is a conglomerate that includes Bunga Holdings, Sarafina Events, Sarafina Safaris and Mali Mixed farm.

APSO Awards was introduced by the internationally acclaimed firm The Business Executive (TBE) Media Group with the aim of identifying and publicly recognizing exemplary performance by public servants and public institutions across Africa.

Gashumba joins a group of great leaders in Africa that have won themselves this award.