By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

It’s going to be epic this holiday season from the 27th to the 29th of December 2023 as all roads will be leading to Arra Fishing Lodge in the heart of Adjumani district for the Mega Sounds of the Nile Festival.

Filled with lots of fun, games, music, adventure and tours of some of the most attractive spots with in Madi Land and on the River Nile (White Nile), this one will be an adventure of a lifetime.

Where is it located?

Located on the banks of the World Famous River Nile in Adjumani district which geographically should be part of West Nile but is easier accessed through the Central Northern corridor route via road transport. The 7-8 hour journey from Kampala to Adjumani by road is an adventure of its own to look out for but also a largely smooth ride given the road is tarmacked from Kampala or Entebbe straight to Adjumani district and Arra Fishing Lodge itself.

What attractions will you see?

Situated on a beautiful Peninsula largely inhabited by the Madi people who are settled across Congo, Sudan and Uganda’s North Western Corner, their hospitality and culture is something you will catch in full when you get to sample their rich food cuisine and enjoy some of their traditional music performances.

Surrounded by a number of beautiful rocks with some good nature trails good for both nature walks and biking, one has the chance to explore the beautiful wild life around Arra through them.

This beautiful Peninsula off shore is surrounded by two lagoons which are watered by the calm beautiful waters of the Albert Nile flowing gently Northwards and can be seen distinctly slicing through the lagoons when you do take a boat cruise.

With about 10 islands located with in the lakes surrounding the Peninsula, there is a lot to catch there when you choose to take a boat cruise and pass by some of the islands to interact with the locals there and also view some rare bird species and other beautiful natural attractions on the islands.

Other attractions that can be accessed from Arra include the Otce/Otze Mountain ranges that offer a great climbing challenge, hiking, biking and nature walks for those who enjoy the outdoor fully, located about 10 kilometres from the peninsula.

Further adrift you could also choose to take a trip to Zoka forest, East Madi Wildlife Reserve, Ajai White Rhino Sanctuary and the Dufile Fort a historical site that was a military, ship building and slave control centre built in the 1870s.

A little more about the fun activities

Talking about fun activities, besides getting to sample some fine traditional Madi dishes picked from their rich native cuisine, there will also be cultural performances from traditional dance troupes including the Alur Cultural troupe that has already confirmed attendance, poetry sessions, barbecue sessions where you will be able to enjoy various meats of your choice including turkey, duck and goats meat among others are also on the menu as you get to relax and take in the scenic and serene view of the Arra peninsula and surrounding islands from it’s vast peaceful shores and calm beautiful gardens.

Getting to Arra Fishing Lodge

A 7 hour drive with stop overs at various attraction spots and refreshment centres including the Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, Karuma, Migyera for refreshments, Gulu city to mention but a few will add some adventure to your 7 hour journey.

Secondly one can fly from Entebbe or Kajansi to Pakuba on the Northern side of Murchison Falls National park and from there either head to Arra by road through Gulu or by water through the Albert Nile.

And finally you may also fly directly to Adjumani airstrip from where a 15 minutes connection directly to Arra Fishing Lodge is easy.

To book your slot or for any further inquiries you can reach out to @Arra Lodges on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or through their website www.penthouseinns.com.

Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256701133509