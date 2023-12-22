As Uganda gets ready for two top summits, the hosting hotel, is in its final touches to complete the Convention Center at Commonwealth Resort, Munyonyo.

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has toured the Convention Center at Commonwealth Resort, Munyonyo which is meant to host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in January 2024 to evaluate the progress of the ongoing construction works.

Dr Sudhir Ruparelia the proprietor of the facility said the construction is in the final stages and he gave the Speaker that reassurance.

“We are working day and night to beat the deadline and I am confident we shall deliver everything on schedule,” Sudhir told the speaker.

Speaker Among emphasized Uganda’s preparedness to host the international delegates. She highlighted the nation’s commitment to fostering international dialogue and collaboration, positioning Uganda as a welcoming and capable host for these gatherings.

The Speaker Twitter, “Earlier today, together with the Deputy Speaker Rt Hon. @Thomas_Tayebwa, the national organizing committee and technical staff, we had a guided tour of Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort to assess progress of the ongoing construction works in preparation for the CSPOC, NAM and G77 conferences due next year.”

She added, “I am confident that the premises will provide an excellent setting for successful and impactful events. Uganda stands ready to host the delegates, showcasing our commitment to fostering international dialogue and collaboration.”

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a forum of 120 countries was founded in 1961 with the view to advancing the interests of developing countries in the content of cold war confrontation.

They are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

Uganda will host both the NAM summit and Third South Summit (G77 and China) between January 15-23 2024.