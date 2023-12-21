Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has announced the party’s move to re-establish an Ideology School to train newly recruited followers. This was announced by UPC President, Hon, Jimmy Akena during the end of year Press Conference, held at the Party Head office on Uganda House in Kampala on Wednesday.

“As the Party mobilizes and recruits new members it is most important that they are transformed into well trained cadres, as such we have re-established the UPC Ideology School which is tasked with teaching the history of the Party and its ideology, beliefs, core values, policies and programmes, with a special focus on Youths who have been recruited to join the Party and need mentorship. I want to commend all partners who have and continue to supplement this mentorship and training role”, he said.

He said the Party is at the leadership level, finalizing the UPC National Program which includes streamlining of their membership and renewal of Party structures, thereby creating an opportunity for members to participate in framing the destiny of the Party and Country.

“I encourage all potential members to show up, be active in their respective branches and offer themselves for various elective positions. This call is intended to push the Party to another level as we strive to determine the destiny of our country, Uganda”, he added.

He encouraged members to continue mobilizing and be on standby for the long-awaited LC I, II and Women Councils Elections so that they are ready by the time the Independent Electoral Commission releases its roadmap.

“It should also be recalled that on October 16, 2023 during my press conference, I did inform the entire membership that we will soon be calling on members of the National Council to prepare to deliberate and set into motion clear activities for the 2026 elections, members shall be informed accordingly”, he pointed out.

On grass root mobilization, Hon. Akena said the Party has been able to have some high level consultation in different regions as a precursor to rebuilding the Party, and have functioning structures right from the branch to the top Organs of the Party.

He said following the tragic death of Col. Okello-Engola, he led the Congress Fraternity in the by-election where they focused to mobilize and deliver victory to UPC on 6th July 2023.

“This victory is an inspiration that has helped the Party to gain momentum. It renewed vigor, confidence and focus across the Party leadership and the general membership of what can be achieved if we work together guided by the congress spirit, style and organisation in driving the campaign agenda. UPC is determined to replicate this type of victory and offer leadership to this country”, he revealed.

He highlighted that after the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) launched the Roadmap for the 2025/2026 General Elections on 2nd August 2023, they launched the UPC National Mobilisation tours to that effect at Apac Boma Grounds (through Kwania) on 8th September 2023.

“This was followed by the powerful rally which we held in Amolatar District on 4th November 2023. All these mobilisation tours are a pointer to what lies ahead for 2026 and a lot of such activities are to take shape across the country in 2024|”, he said.

On Education, Hon. Akena said there is a need to ensure that there is equity in the Education Sector. He pointed out that Education is becoming more of a commodity with limited availability and access in the different localities in the country!

“In order for parents to try to give their children an opportunity to succeed in life, they are forced to pay higher fees to schools seemingly offering quality education. While on the other hand, the teachers’ condition of service is not sacrosanct with their pivotal role in providing our children with the necessary knowledge and skills to be competitive in the modern world”, he reasoned out.

He said as UPC, they shall therefore pay the utmost attention to quality education that can produce highly skilled and versatile manpower, ready to compete on the global market.

“UPC has also noted with concern that most of the government owned schools, colleges and universities are in terrible shape. Reinvesting in them is an absolute necessity”, he added.

On Health Services, Hon Akena said the situation is not any better in the health sector as many of the facilities are equally in bad shape. He said the necessary medical equipment which facilitates the health services are scarce and non-existent in some of our health outlets, hence the overflow referrals of medical cases that would be managed at lower level to both Regional and National Referral Hospitals, where also getting real-time service is a tall order.

Regarding Agriculture, Hon. Akena said UPC recognizes that greater focus and concern need to be put in the agricultural sector, as it provides a livelihood for the majority of Ugandans.

“It is important that we adequately and effectively utilise our natural advantages in various areas in the agricultural sector to supply the regional markets. There is need to provide the necessary support to the sector to ensure that we do not compromise on our quality and standards of agricultural produce”, he noted.

He said as UPC, it remains their duty to ensure that the farmers should get access to good quality agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizers and drugs and not be left to the mercy of unscrupulous middlemen in both the supply of inputs and the offtake of the produce.

In addition, Hon. Akena explained that UPC holds the view that Uganda needs specialised financial institutions, to support the farmers in ways in which the Cooperative Bank was able to support the cooperatives to purchase and market produce.

“We believe that there is a need to revisit the concept of specialized marketing institutions, such as improved and updated Marketing Boards to help find better markets for all that we produce as well as instituting and facilitating commercial attaches in our foreign missions”, he said.