In a move aimed at honouring and acknowledging the contributions of former Speakers of Parliament, Parliament under the stewardship of Speaker Anita Among is to grant these esteemed figures brand-new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

The gesture, seen as a mark of appreciation for their service and dedication to the country, underscores the significance attached to their roles in the legislative sphere.

The decision to provide SUVs to former Speakers of Parliament reflects the Parliament’s acknowledgement of their pivotal roles in steering the country’s legislative affairs.

These vehicles, known for their versatility and comfort, symbolize a gesture of respect and gratitude for the leadership and commitment demonstrated by these individuals during their tenures.

This move also aligns with similar recognition programs worldwide, where governmental figures or leaders receive vehicles or allowances as part of their post-service benefits, aiming to honour their contributions to public service.

Meanwhile, among the esteemed recipients are the former Speaker of Parliament and current First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, Rebecca Kadaga, Former Vice President Edward Ssekandi, Al Haji Moses Kigongo, the Ist National Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement, and Prof Edward Rugumayo, notable for his service as the Chairman of the Uganda Legislative Council from 1979 to 1980.

According to Parliament these individuals, each contributing significantly to the country’s political landscape, are set to receive these vehicles as a gesture of appreciation for their distinguished service and leadership roles.

Who are these people?

Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga

She’s a trailblazing figure in Ugandan politics, renowned for her extensive tenure and pivotal roles within the country’s governance. Serving as the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda from May 19, 2011, to May 21, 2021, she marked history as the first woman to hold this esteemed position. Beyond her speakership, she continues to shape the political landscape, currently serving as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and holding the portfolio of Minister for East African Community Affairs.

Her remarkable political journey spans decades, representing the Kamuli District Women’s Constituency in the Busoga sub-region as a Member of Parliament since 1989. Notably, her tenure as Speaker witnessed crucial legislative moments, including presiding over the amendment to the Constitution in December 2017, removing the age cap for presidential candidates, which allowed President Museveni to seek another term.

In the 2021 parliamentary elections, she sought re-election as a Woman Representative for Kamuli District and concurrently vied to retain her position as Speaker of Parliament for a third term. However, despite her notable contributions and historic achievements, she faced a shift in favour within her party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), ultimately resulting in her defeat in the Speaker Vote to her former deputy, Jacob Oulanyah. Her political legacy, however, remains indelible, marked by her pioneering leadership and enduring dedication to Ugandan politics.

Edward Ssekandi

He assumed the esteemed position of the eighth Vice President of Uganda, a tenure spanning from May 24, 2011, to June 21, 2021. Before this significant role, he held the pivotal position of Speaker of Parliament from 2001 to 2011, where his leadership resonated deeply within the political corridors of the nation.

His political journey commenced earlier as a Member of Parliament for Bukoto County Central constituency, a role he diligently fulfilled from 1996 to 2021, solidifying his commitment to serving the constituency’s interests and representing their voice on the national stage.

During his tenure as Speaker of Parliament, a historic moment unfolded when the legislative body voted on the presidential term limits. This pivotal decision marked a defining chapter in Uganda’s political landscape, showcasing the parliament’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s governance structure.

Al Haji Moses Kigongo

He occupies the esteemed position of second-in-command within the ruling party, a role that underscores his considerable influence and authority. His prominence within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) extends beyond his current status, deeply rooted in the party’s history.

During the tumultuous era of the guerrilla war, his contributions were instrumental, earning him a reputation as a key figure in shaping the movement’s destiny. His strategic acumen and unwavering dedication were believed to have played a crucial role in steering the government’s trajectory during that tumultuous period.

Widely revered for his steadfastness and commitment to the NRM’s cause, his voice carries weight and holds sway within the party’s decision-making echelons. His role, both historically and in contemporary politics, signifies a significant pillar of the NRM’s foundation and continued leadership.

Prof Edward Rugumayo

A multifaceted individual, he embodies a diverse array of roles as a politician, diplomat, author, academic, and environmentalist. His extensive career in public service spans across multiple Ugandan administrations, where he held distinguished positions as a cabinet minister, contributing significantly to the country’s governance and development.

Notably, from 1979 to 1980, he assumed the pivotal role of Chairman of the Uganda Legislative Council, showcasing his leadership during a crucial period in the nation’s history. His commitment to education remains unwavering, as evidenced by his current position as the chancellor of two prominent Ugandan universities, nurturing and shaping the country’s future leaders.

Beyond his political and academic contributions, he is recognized for his expertise in botany and his active involvement as a community leader. His dedication to environmental causes and his impactful leadership within local communities further highlight his multifaceted and commendable contributions to Uganda’s political, academic, and social spheres.