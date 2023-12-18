I extended my appreciation to the tour and travel companies in SouthAfrica for the continual efforts in facilitating travel to and from Uganda, emphasizing the integral role they play as points of contact for foreign nationals and Ugandans visiting Southern Africa for various activities, including business, trade, investment, education, family, and tourism. The Uganda High Commission pledges its continued support through coordination with the@UgandaMFA and the Department of Home Affairs of South Africa (@HomeAffairsSA) to facilitate visa waivers for ordinary passport holders.

The CEO of Gauteng Tourism Board (Ms. Sthembiso Dlamini), expressed gratitude to@UG_Airlines and @UgEmbassySA for their collaboration in facilitating the work of tour and travel agencies. Ms. Sthembiso Dlamini also acknowledged the @UgEmbassySA for its efficiency in handling visa-related matters and various concerns affecting travelers to Uganda.

The Gauteng Tourism Board suggested that the Uganda High Commission explores a wide range of opportunities for promoting tourism and investment between the two countries.

Representatives from the tour and travel agencies expressed appreciation for the recognition received from the @UgEmbassySA and @UG_Airlines which included certificates of recognition. They lauded their commitment to promoting Uganda as a destination.

Additionally, they made an appeal to both governments to expedite the implementation of the visa waiver, which would greatly facilitate and increase travel between the two countries.

The Engagement highlighted the considerable potential within Uganda’s tourism, travel, and hospitality industries, presenting a significant opportunity to elevate foreign exchange earnings.

To fully leverage these possibilities, the Uganda High Commission aims to broaden partnerships and attract a larger influx of tourists to Uganda, aided by Uganda Airlines, Gauteng Province, and travel agencies. Resolving these concerns remains pivotal to uphold competitiveness within the region.