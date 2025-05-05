KAMPALA, Uganda — Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa called on universities and institutions of higher learning to invest in research and innovation to develop solutions for Uganda and Africa’s unique challenges.

Speaking at the 5th graduation ceremony of King Ceasor University in Kampala on Monday, Tayebwa addressed the congregation, emphasizing the importance of research that benefits society and enhances university portfolios.

“Invest more in groundbreaking research and innovations because the problems we have are unique and will require unique solutions which we must develop from here,” he said.

He acknowledged that while international research funding has decreased, the Ugandan government has increased its support. He stressed that university education should be transformative, urging King Ceasor University to focus on areas that address societal needs.

“You have done your part, and I believe where the university has reached now, its growth is unstoppable,” Tayebwa said. “Let’s invest more in upholding what we have achieved in quality assurance, and we shall attract more. The moment we keep it up, very soon this university shall be the best in East Africa.”

He added that the government would support universities that complement its efforts. “Now I request you to invest more in groundbreaking research, more in innovation, because the problems we have are unique studies. And they will need unique solutions,” he said, citing China’s development of artemisinin (coartem) as a malaria treatment.

His Excellency, His Majesty King Ceasor Mulenga T.G., the Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Uganda and the Chancellor of King Ceasor University, called on the university to introduce a two-to-three-month certificate course in technology for all students, covering areas like artificial intelligence, quantum technology, virtual reality, and the internet of things.

“When they leave here, they should not be far away apart from the technology that is driving their sectors,” Mulenga said. “So, we request management from now onwards, from this graduation, that they put technology at the center of this training at King Ceasor University.”

A total of 280 students graduated with diplomas and degrees, including 224 degree recipients and 56 diploma recipients. Vice Chancellor Charity Basaza Mulenga highlighted the university’s commitment to gender parity and quality education.

ICT Minister and University Council Chairperson assured attendees that King Ceasor University would become a center of excellence through partnerships and new science and technology courses.

Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Paul Ssemogerere, who opened the ceremony with a Mass, advised graduates to live lives of love and integrity and to use their education to combat corruption and injustice.

“Your degrees and certificates are wonderful blessings; the world does not need you just as professionals but as transformers of society,” he said.

Tayebwa also cautioned graduates against pursuing a “soft life,” urging them to be purpose-driven and contribute to their country. He shared his own experience of rising in government without political connections.

Mulenga encouraged graduates to become job creators, not just job seekers, and to diversify their income streams.

“There are opportunities so don’t reject them, be your own boss and don’t stick only on what you studied but diversify your income by engaging in other activities, be wealth multipliers,” he said.