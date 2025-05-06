President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today praised the people of Rwakitura for their active participation in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) village-level elections. The process involves verification of the party members’ register, electing village structures and LCI flag bearers.

President Museveni, who also serves as the NRM National Chairman, personally oversaw the exercise in Rwakitura cell, Nshwerenkye parish, Kiruhura District. A total of 290 voters were confirmed on the NRM register after a meticulous audit removed 61 names of individuals who were either deceased or had relocated.

“I want to thank the people of Rwakitura for checking the register to confirm their details,” President Museveni said.

“This process is vital to ensuring free and fair elections within our party. I urge you to support our NRM flag bearers, not just in these internal elections, but also in the upcoming general elections.”

The President expressed satisfaction with the increasing participation of young people in elective politics, urging them to play a proactive role in shaping the future of both the party and the country.

On the issue of wealth creation, President Museveni encouraged residents to adopt modern agricultural practices such as zero grazing. He explained that, with proper pasture management, up to eight cows can be sustained on just one acre. He cited the example of Richard Nyakana, a successful farmer in Kabarole District, who earns a substantial income from a small piece of land through intensive farming.

He pledged to support residents with initiatives such as pasture development and solar-powered water systems—particularly beneficial to those engaged in banana farming and dairy production.

“Those with banana plantations need to irrigate and apply fertilizer; you can’t rely on rain alone,” he emphasized.

On family land management, the President cautioned against dividing property among children after the death of parents. Instead, he encouraged families to form joint companies and share proceeds collectively to promote sustainability and family unity.

The nationwide electoral exercise, led by Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, took place in over 72,000 villages across Uganda.

Speaking at a community baraza in Rwakitura, Dr. Odoi reaffirmed the party’s commitment to a transparent, community-led verification process of its membership and leadership structures.

“This is the first phase of our activity — cleaning up our register,” he said.

“We’re asking villagers to confirm who is alive, who has moved away, and who genuinely belongs to our party. Anyone falsely listed — including underage children or opposition members — will be removed.”

Residents actively verified the NRM register and went on to elect village-level leaders, including Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, Treasurer, and Secretary for Publicity. Special Interest Groups such as women, youth, older persons, veterans, and persons with disabilities also began electing their representatives.

Dr. Odoi clarified that youth aged 18 to 35 are eligible to participate in NRM structures, though those vying for national youth leadership roles must be under 30. He also announced a postponement of elections in Rubirizi District, a constituency in Serere, and Kapelebyong Village due to market activities and the death of a flagbearer. These polls will be held tomorrow.

The NRM Chairperson for Kiruhura District, Mr. Nzeire Kaguta, who also attended the event, thanked the President for his visionary leadership and for personally supervising the exercise while confirming his own eligibility in the party register.

As the NRM village elections continue across the country, they are expected to establish a strong foundation for upcoming party activities at the sub-county, district, and national levels—reinforcing the party’s grassroots presence ahead of the general elections.