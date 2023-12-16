President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended the people of Bunyoro for always supporting the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

“I want to thank all of you, the people of Bunyoro for supporting the NRM government all these years; from the 1980s up to date you are supporting the NRM,” President Museveni said.

The President made the remarks today while addressing the people of Kikwaya, Kakumiro District where he had gone to visit the family of the late Mzee Karoli Kamanyire, the National Resistance Army (NRA) historical who passed on in June, 2021.

Mzee Kamanyire was the father of the current Minister of State for Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama and he was a strong National Resistance Movement (NRM) mobilizer who as well physically and financially supported the NRA struggle that brought President Museveni’s government to power.

During the visit, H.E Museveni handed over the Will of the late Mzee Kamanyire to his family members. He also witnessed the installation of Hon. Byamukama as the heir of Mzee. Kamanyire. President Museveni further laid a wreath to the late’s grave since he was unable to attend his burial ceremony during the Covid-19 period in 2021.

“I thank God for the life of my elder Karoli Kamanyire. When he was still alive, he did a lot of good things in his capacity and understanding. He ventured into business, he supported UPM and NRM and he also raised his family. I would like to appreciate him for the good job he did although he is not here with us. He was a very important person,” the President asserted.

Expressing gratitude, Hon. Byamukama, thanked President Museveni for his continuous support to Mzee Kamanyire’s family.

“My father died after witnessing my swearing in as Member of Parliament for Bugangaizi West at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, he died a happy man. He was a strong NRM mobilizer and supported the National Resistance Army struggle.”

After visiting Mzee Kamanyire’s family, President Museveni toured and launched the four-acre model farm of Hon. Byamukama, before addressing the people of Kikwaya at Kikwaya Primary School playground.

He hailed Hon. Byamukama for being a good leader who has ensured development in his area.

“Byamukama has already set up a demonstration four-acre model farm here. He has pineapples, pigs, cattle for dairy, poultry for eggs among others. He earns Shs55m every month. He employs 17 youth on his 4-acre model farm,” he said.

“Many families here have land, you should emulate Byamukama on what he is doing.”

The President also pledged to host the local leaders in the area to his demonstration farm to get hands-on farming skills.

On the other hand, President Museveni assured the people of Bunyoro that the government will continue extending support and development to their region like it has always done in order to transform them socially and economically.

“Bunyoro was mistreated by the colonialists and some post-independence governments but when the NRM government came into power in 1986, you can see the change and development here. This is very evident that even those without eyes see it,” he stated.

On the issue of oil in the sub-region, the President informed the audience that the government will ensure that as residents, they will benefit from the lucrative natural resource.

He explained that the government has already set up several infrastructure developments like roads that are being used to facilitate the exploration and production of oil in the sub region.

“We want to ensure that by 2025 we are able to produce/harvest our oil,” he revealed.

President Museveni also offered a scholarship to one of the residents to study at a flying school.

The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Matia Kasaija commended the government under the wise leadership of President Museveni for steering development in Kakumiro and Bunyoro sub region as a whole.

“Mr. President, thank you for the development. Initially we used to spend over 3 days on the way as we moved from here to Kampala but now due to the good roads, you use just a few hours,” he said.

“We also thank you for promoting the welfare of households in Bunyoro, most people are now living in decent houses due to improved household incomes. Your Excellency we appreciate you for the development,” the Minister added.

The Kakumiro District LC5 Chairperson, Mr. Joseph Sentayi thanked President Museveni for making Kakumiro a district, a move that has enhanced service delivery to the local people.

“It became operational on 1st July 2016, and I would like to bring to your attention that among the five districts that were created that time, Kakumiro is the best performing district with a few challenges of political interference,” Mr. Sentayi said.

“Our President, the Parish Development Model (PDM) intervention in Kakumiro, we are among the best performing districts, we stand at 99 percent. You gave us Shs 11 billion which we have been able to disburse to 105 Saccos with 11,347 beneficiaries so PDM is doing well in Kakumiro,” he added.

The LC3 Chairperson of Kikwaya, Mr. John Kyamanywa, on behalf of Kikwaya people, extended his sincere gratitude to President Museveni for the development the NRM government has put up in the area.

He also pledged that the people of Kikwaya will always rally behind and support President Museveni and the NRM government.