In a resounding call for the revival of cultural heritage and environmental conservation, the senior pastor of Victory Christian Center in Ndeeba, Pastor Joseph Sserwadda has extended a heartfelt plea to the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Owek. Peter Charles Mayiga, urging him to take the helm in spearheading transformative campaigns for the revered Kabaka’s Lake.

While speaking during Christmas Carols prayer on Friday at Bulange Mengo, the head of the Born-Again Pentecostal faith in Uganda said that as a symbol of heritage and historical significance in Uganda, the Kabaka’s Lake holds immense cultural and environmental value, but its current state necessitates urgent attention and concerted efforts for restoration.

Pastor Sserwadda’s impassioned appeal underscores the importance of collective action and leadership to revive this iconic landmark, transcending boundaries of faith and governance for the greater good of the community.

At the core of Pastor Sserwadda’s entreaty lies the recognition of Kabaka’s Lake as not merely a body of water but a reservoir of cultural identity and ecological importance. Spanning centuries, this natural marvel has stood as a testament to the rich heritage and traditions of Uganda, deeply ingrained in the hearts of its people.

However, neglect and the challenges posed by modernization have taken a toll on its splendour, demanding immediate attention to reverse the effects of degradation and restore its former glory. The Pastor’s call aligns with a growing sentiment among community leaders and environmentalists, underscoring the urgent need to safeguard this emblematic site for future generations and preserve its significance in Uganda’s history.

He emphasized that this isn’t just any lake; it’s the very essence of the Kingdom of Buganda, deeply intertwined with the historical fabric of born-again Christians. It stands as more than a mere body of water; it embodies the spiritual transformation of over 2000 individuals who embraced Christianity and were baptized within its sacred shores. This pivotal moment in the history of born-again Christianity serves as a testament to the lake’s profound significance, transcending its physical presence to become a sanctuary of faith and spiritual rebirth.

“The degradation of Kabaka’s Lake cuts as deep as a wounded heart. Kabaka’s Lake in Ndeeba holds immense historical significance for us, the Born-Agains! Evangelist David and his wife, David Noon, baptized over 4000 Christians in that sacred water between 1957 and 1963. They stand as the bedrock of the Pentecostal faith in our nation. To us, this lake symbolizes a golden connection between Born-Again Christians and Mengo. Countless individuals, including members of the royal family, found their spiritual rebirth in those waters. Sadly, it has been encroached upon by immigrants who have erected structures around it, diminishing its sacred glory,” he expressed.

The Founder of Victory Churches Worldwide further expressed his dismay at the current state of the lake, highlighting the disheartening sight of the continuous inflow of untreated waters. He earnestly appealed, stating, “We implore the God who has guided Katikiro Peter Mayiga in various successful projects to prioritize the restoration of Kabaka’s Lake as his next endeavour.”

“We implore the Almighty, who has worked through Katikkiro Peter Mayiga in other commendable projects, to extend His grace to the revitalization of Kabaka’s Lake,” he conveyed.

“Our earnest request is for the lake to undergo a comprehensive restoration, complete with proper fencing, transforming it into a captivating tourist attraction. Additionally, we appeal for measures to enhance its productivity, particularly in terms of fostering fishing activities. This appeal is rooted in our unwavering belief that Katikkiro, driven by a commitment to his responsibilities, will champion this cause. We beseech him not to consider vacating his role until this significant project sees fruition.”

What you must know about Kabaka’s lake

Kabaka’s Lake, nestled within Kampala, Uganda’s capital, stands as a testament to the city’s historical richness and cultural heritage. This man-made marvel, the largest of its kind in Uganda, holds a profound legacy dating back to the late 19th century, a testimony to the directives of Kabaka (King) Mwanga II of Buganda.

Its inception emerged amidst a pivotal period, rooted in a power struggle between King Mwanga and his Christian subjects, leading to the lake’s creation. Crafted both as a strategic defensive barrier for the king’s palace and a vital water source, its significance transcends mere utility.

Encompassing an expansive 200 acres (0.8 square kilometres) and boasting an average depth of 4.5 meters, Kabaka’s Lake draws its lifeblood from natural springs and rainwater runoff. Nestled within the Kampala suburb of Lubaga, its waters mirror not just the geographical expanse but also mirror the profound cultural and historical tapestry woven within Ugandan society.

This aquatic gem assumes a pivotal role in ceremonial practices, steeped in the cultural ethos of the Buganda kingdom. Symbolizing the very essence of heritage, it serves as a revered site for significant cultural events, cementing its place as an emblem of the kingdom’s legacy and the traditional rulers’ enduring influence.