In an act of domestic violence, a 110-year-old man in Ntungamo district, Uganda, has allegedly murdered his wife aged 109 years by repeatedly stabbing her with a makeshift panga after she refused his request for intimacy.

According to a police statement issued by SP Kasasira Samson, the suspect, Babiiha Dominic, and his wife, Bakasisa Constansio, lived in the same house but slept in separate rooms. On December 14, Dominic reportedly requested Constansio to join him in his bedroom, but she declined due to feeling unwell.

Early the next morning, their 10-year-old great-granddaughter heard Dominic’s desperate cry that he wouldn’t die alone. When she peeped into his room, she saw him armed with the weapon and was ordered out. He then entered Constansio’s room and began stabbing her repeatedly.

Neighbours alerted by the child’s screams found Constansio dead upon arrival. Dominic, found unconscious in his room with an agrochemical bottle nearby and was rushed to Itojo hospital for treatment.

The police statement confirms the recovery of the murder weapon and the deceased’s body being subjected to a postmortem. While preliminary investigations cite denied conjugal rights as the motive, a thorough investigation is ongoing.