In a leadup to the grand celebration of its 40th anniversary, Centenary, a name synonymous with pioneering business operations in Uganda, has embarked on an ambitious green initiative. This launch comes shortly after Centenary Group’s groundbreaking of Uganda’s first Tier 3 Green data center outside the capital – in Masaka, marking a period of significant technological and environmental advancements in Uganda.

Partnering with Roofings Group, Centenary Group’s Centenary Foundation aims to plant millions of trees nationwide, a step towards restoring Uganda’s forest cover and addressing the pressing issue of climate change.

This significant environmental project, focusing on reforestation and clean energy, reflects Centenary Foundation’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and its vision for a greener future. The initiative is not only a nod to the Centenary’s remarkable journey over four decades but also a forward-looking approach to the critical global challenge of environmental degradation.

In a bold statement, Centenary Foundation, Centenary Bank, and Roofings Group informed the media that by 2030, the project aims to plant over 30 million trees across Uganda. This large-scale reforestation effort is set to transform the ecological landscape of the country, contributing significantly to the global fight against climate change.

The Executive Director of Centenary Bank, Joseph Kiwanuka Balikuddembe, in his remarks, said, “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, it’s imperative to look beyond business success and towards our lasting impact on the planet. This tree-planting initiative is our commitment to the earth and the future generations of Uganda. It’s more than just planting trees; it’s about cultivating a legacy of environmental stewardship and sustainable living.”

The CEO of Centenary Foundation, Annabel Ogwang-Okot added, “This project goes beyond environmental conservation. It’s about reaching the last mile, ensuring that our sustainability efforts uplift the most vulnerable communities. By integrating clean energy solutions, we are not only tackling climate change but also empowering communities with sustainable livelihoods, reinforcing our belief in a future where economic growth and environmental sustainability go hand in hand.”

Centenary Technology Services’, Steven Kirenga, chiming in on the initiative, stated, “This monumental tree-planting project represents the heart of Centenary’s ethos. As we turn 40, we’re not just looking back at our achievements but also planting seeds for a future that is greener and more sustainable. Our vision is to create a legacy that transcends business, one that leaves a lasting, positive imprint on our environment and society.”

Centenary Foundation’s tree-planting initiative stands as a testament to the company’s dedication to environmental conservation and its role in promoting sustainable development in Uganda.

As the Centenary Group celebrates 40 years of business excellence, this green milestone marks the beginning of an even more impactful journey towards a sustainable and inclusive future.