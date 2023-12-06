BY NELLY OTTO

JINJA

SENIOR Presidential Advisor in charge of Busoga Mrs. Florence Mutyabule has cautioned parents against reckless and extravagant spending during the festive season saying every new year comes with challenges.

“…the world is not coming to an end during the weeklong festive season, so be moderate knowing that children must go back to school besides other family requirements…”, she urged.

The call comes amidst past survey reports which suggest that most Ugandans spend more than 80%of their income in luxurious lifestyles ranging from sumptuous foods like meat, matooke (steamed banana), rice to drinks like beers and spirits.

Its not surprising that the weeks and months following the festive season most people are broke due to the heavy spending to buy new clothes, shoes and other items for family members.

Mrs Florence Mutyabule, a teacher by profession notes that most families always struggle to take back children to school because of impulse spending which can be avoided.

“…let’s be wise in spending during the celebrations so that we will save to pay our children’s school fees and other needs, after all the future of our children does not depend on the lavish food or fancy items bought…”, She advised.

She also warns against over speeding, drunk-driving and overloading during the season which end up costing loss of lives or injuries, which make the celebrations lead to mourning.

With specific reference to her docket, Mrs Mutyabule also asked residents to live within their means and avoid borrowing from multiple sources, especially from money-lenders whose terms are very harsh, which send many parents into endless indebtedness.

“…we cannot become wealthy by borrowing from different sources to finance luxurious lifestyles or pay debts, we will always get entangled in a vicious cycle of poverty…”, Mutyabule pointed out.

As the festive season approaches, Mrs Mutyabule is encouraging the Basoga to take stock of the year and put concrete workable plans on table for the new year as far as wealth creation and poverty alleviation are concerned.

“…I pray that we all do a SWOT analysis to find out areas of successes, strengths, opportunities and challenges that we know are a threat to the growth and development of our region…” she appealed.

She also admonished Christians to extend love and care to the unfortunate set of people like widows, orphans, those with different forms of disabilities so that they also feel the love of God through Christmas.