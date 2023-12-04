In a saga fit for the grandest of legal dramas, the High Court in Kampala delivered a seismic judgment, compelling the deployment of the resilient and deserving graduates of King Ceasor University (KCU) into the national medical internship program.

Justice Musa Ssekaana’s thunderous gavel brought down a momentous order of mandamus, directing the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council to rectify its grievous oversight.

The courtroom, a cauldron of contention and impassioned pleas, echoed with the triumphant cries of Brian Munyambabazi and Ronald Masereka, gallant students who dared to challenge the establishment.

Their battle cry was an ardent demand for fairness, legality, and justice, cascading through the chambers with unwavering determination.

Amidst allegations of bias, unfairness, and a perceived travesty of justice, the students, armed with their unwavering belief in the legitimacy of their cause, stood undeterred. The battle lines were drawn against an administrative decision that seemed to veer off the paths of reason and legality.

The Ministry of Health, once a silent bystander, eventually became a central figure in this saga. Its hasty issuance of deployment lists, excluding the valiant graduates of KCU, cast shadows of doubt and disbelief.

Yet, the determined judge, Justice Ssekaana, saw through the veils of bureaucratic confusion and proclaimed, with unequivocal clarity, the right of these graduates to claim what was rightfully theirs – an opportunity to serve their country as duly qualified medical interns.

“The 1st respondent/Medical Council pursued a purpose outside the four corners and took in irrelevant considerations and they have failed to set out reasons for the decision of denying the applicants and other graduates of King Ceasor University. The absence of reasons may infer that the 1st respondent pursued a purpose that is different from the one that is empowered under the law,” Justice Ssekaana declared.

The clash of titans within the medical educational realm, the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council against the unwavering spirit of the KCU graduates, unveiled a tale of institutional integrity.

Amidst claims of inadequate standards, the courtroom witnessed a spirited defense – a mosaic of evidence highlighting the university’s accreditation, its robust facilities, and the shared training grounds with the venerable Makerere University.

In the climax of this riveting legal spectacle, Justice Ssekaana’s verdict resounded with the weight of justice served on a silver platter.

He decreed that the actions of the Medical Council were a flagrant overreach, usurping the authority rightfully vested in the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

The victory was not just for a group of determined students but a resounding anthem for the sanctity of legal processes, the upholding of accreditation, and the undeniable right of deserving graduates to ply their trade.

With this ruling, the King Ceasor University students, once sidelined, now stand tall, ready to embark on their destined journey as medical interns, a testament to resilience and the indomitable human spirit.