Mbarara District Woman MP Ayebare Margaret Rwebyambu has implored the community to prioritize children’s education, emphasizing its impact on their future and the legacy they leave behind.

Speaking at the burial of the late Kaishanyu Miriel Mubezi Nalongo in Kisoroza East, Sheema Municipality, Hon. Rwebyambu hailed Mrs. Mubezi as an exemplary figure who invested heavily in her children’s education, urging others to emulate her dedication.

“If you want a decent send-off after your demise,” Hon. Rwebyambu declared, “educate your children. It’s the most valuable inheritance you can leave them.”

She commended the late Mrs. Mubezi and her husband, Salongo Mubezi, for fostering cooperation and unity among their children, a testament to their successful parenting.

Salongo Mubezi, speaking with grief-stricken affection, lauded his wife for her unwavering humility and love throughout their 47-year marriage. He urged their children to remain united, honoring their mother’s legacy.

The children, led by Atuhaire Sharon and Ahabwe Rodgers, expressed their deep gratitude for their mother’s generosity, developmental spirit, and infectious humor. They described her as a pillar of strength who nurtured them into responsible and successful individuals.

Rodgers, owner of Rodgers Electronics in Ntungamo, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Ntungamo community for their unwavering support during this difficult time.

Together, the children echoed their father’s sentiments, thanking their mother for the sacrifices she made to provide them with a quality education and a loving home.

Reverend Joseph Mweyungye, Archdeacon of West Ankole Diocese, delivered a comforting message, reminding the mourners that while worldly treasures fade, faith in God offers eternal life. He praised the late Mrs. Mubezi for her unwavering faith and acceptance of Jesus Christ as her savior.

Reverend Father John Baptist Bashobora, acknowledging the late Mrs. Mubezi’s journey as complete, described her as an ambassador of Christ who has finished her race with grace.

The late Kaishanyu Miriel Mubezi Nalongo, 70, succumbed to lung complications, leaving behind her husband, 8 children, and 21 grandchildren. Her legacy of prioritizing education and fostering family unity serves as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.