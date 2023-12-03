The Kabale Catholic Diocesan Bishop Callistus Rubaramira yesterday presided over the ceremony to officially open Muchahi Parish in Bubare Subcounty Rubanda District.

The Bishop announced Rev. Fr. Vincent Ankunda as the New Priest of Muchahi Parish.

The newly inaugurated worship centre is named St. Peter’s Catholic Parish Muchahi and it will act as the centre of nine Catholic out stations also knon as Hiikas. These include Muchahi,Nyamiringa,Hiika, Ihanga, Kagaranma, Nyakiaharo, Butoboore, Ngasire, Kashaki, and Rwere Hiika.

While speaking as the Chief Guest at the ceremony,State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi said he was excited because Muchahi was the first Parish whose Out stations (Hiikas) are all in Rubanda East Constituency.

Hon. Musasizi who doubles as Rubanda East Mp and Rubanda District NRM Chairperson, pledged that the Government will support Muchahi SACCO to boost economic empowerment programs within the area.

Rubanda District Woman Mp Hopeful Ms. Jaqueline Katabazi gifted the New Mucahi Catholic Parish with Brand New worship instruments, especially those needed for the Holy Eucharist sacrament.

The head of laity in the Kabale Diocese Mr. OdoTumukwasiibwe explained that Muchahi Parish had been carved out of Kabale based Christ the King Parish and he asked the New leadership led by Rev. Fr. Vincent to ensure that the earlier development projects are implemented. These include construction of the Priests’ house, Bubare Secondary School, teachers’ quarters, among others.

Meanwhile, Bishop Rubaramira asked the Christians of Muchahi to build their parish on faith in Jesus Christ, and to maximumly use their spiritual gifts to build one another.