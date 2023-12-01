Office of the National Chairman (ONC) manager Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye has been hailed by the Buganda Kingdom for smooth cooperation and contribution to the Kingdom’s programs.

The remarks were made at an event held in Bulange Mengo where Kingdom subjects from Kampala Central handed over their Luwalo contribution which was received by the Buganda Kingdom Minister of Lukiiko, Information; Cabinet Affairs, Protocol in the Katikkiro’s office Owek. Noah Kiyimba who represented Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga.

Delivering her speech, Hajjat Namyalo who contributed Ugx2m on today’s Luwalo commended the Kingdom for working with the government to bolster the standards of living of Ugandans whom she proudly refers to as President [Jajja] Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s bazzukulu.

She noted that ONC has already secured a couple of start-up capital tools and is already preparing to start a mega self-empowerment campaign in Buganda region next year targeting mostly the youths to get them out of poverty.

”We as ONC-NRM, we don’t promise, but we deliver. As I speak now we are running an empowerment program and next year we are planning to launch it officially in Buganda. It’s therefore my humble prayer that you allow us meet youth in Kampala and entire Buganda region to help them get out of poverty,” noted Namyalo.

”ONC has already secured the required equipment to empower our youths. We no longer want our bazzukulu to be used by these weak-minded politicians to cause chaos in the city but also create a picture that Buganda is an enemy of Museveni’s government, which is not true because we all know your good cooperation with our government,” added Namyalo.

She further reported to the Kingdom that several youths in Buganda are already minting opportunities through her office, citing the over 20 students from Buganda who were among the 100 that got free bursaries to study in Iran, courtesy of ONC.

To the youth, Namyalo cautioned them against ‘recklessness while having sex, saying Kabaka’s target to end HIV/AIDS by 2030 can only be achieved if all bazzukulu abstain or use protective gears [condoms].

In his speech, Owek. Kiyimba commended Namyalo for supporting Buganda on several occasions.

”This is not the first time Hajjat Namyalo is supporting us, she has stood with us in Masaza Cup tournaments, Kabaka’s birthday run among many other events. On working with us to empower Buganda youths, surely that is something we must welcome and i will deliver that message to all the concerned Ministries in Buganda Kingdom for smooth cooperation for the betterment of our people,” noted Owek. Kiyimba.