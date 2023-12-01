November 29th, 2023 marked a seismic moment in the virtual realm when Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Vice-Chancellor of Victoria University Kampala, unleashed a torrent of gratitude in a single tweet.

In a literary symphony echoing Proverbs 4:7, he glorified the unparalleled wisdom of his mentor and boss Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, likening it to a guiding beacon in life’s journey.

“In the journey of life, wisdom stands as the beacon guiding our steps. Proverbs 4:7 reminds us, “Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom. And in all your getting, get understanding.”

“I am fortunate to have the incredible guidance of Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, whose great wisdom has been a guiding force. His counsel and mentorship echo the essence of this verse, stressing the importance of embracing wisdom in all aspects of life,” Dr. Muganga posted on X, formely known as Twitter.

The tweet, a masterclass in eloquence, swiftly attracted a cavalcade of responses, each echoing the sentiment of reverence and awe: Here are some of the awe-inspiring responses, the tweet attracted.

Ben Kazigo Luweru, known for his knack for humor, cleverly speculated that Dr. Ruparelia’s sagacity might just unravel the perennial mystery of vanishing socks in laundry, injecting a touch of whimsy into the conversation while still expressing appreciation for Dr. Muganga’s efforts.

“Absolutely! Dr. Ruparelia’s wisdom could probably decode the mystery of where the other sock disappears in the laundry! 😄 and we still appreciate all your efforts Dr am waiting for my opportunity to get the same guidance from you upon my proposals #SockWisdom. Truly inspiring words! Having a mentor like Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia must be invaluable. Wisdom indeed shapes our journey. 🌟 #Guidance #Wisdom,” he tweeted.

Tr. Habimaana Alexander, in a testament to Dr. Muganga’s impact, pledged to join Victoria University Kampala for a Masters in Education Management, attributing his decision to the inspirational leadership shaping Uganda’s education landscape.

Bazigu Alex lauded Dr. Muganga’s exceptional work, affirming the University’s position as a pinnacle of infrastructure, quality learning environments, and well-structured management.

“Great Work @ReachDrMuganga, actually the assessment I have conducted vividly shows @VUKampala as the best and leading in infrastructure, quality learning environment, and as well systematized management bravo Dr….,” Tweeted Bazigu.

Sir Looye, sharing a different perspective, commended Dr. Muganga’s affable bodyguard and proposed a generous gift, suggesting an iPhone 13 Pro as an end-of-year token for the service rendered.

Besides, a character known as “Broken guy” on X expressing admiration, humbly requested an audience with Dr. Muganga, eagerly seeking guidance and inspiration.

Dr. Lawrence Muganga: Pioneering Change in Education and Community Advocacy

Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the current Vice-Chancellor of Victoria University Kampala in Uganda, is a multifaceted individual whose influence spans across education, advocacy, and community development. Renowned as an Education Thought-Leader, Professor of Education, and best-selling author, he’s a trailblazer reshaping the landscape of education in Uganda.

Born in Kyazanga Masaka District (now Lwengo District) and of Munyarwanda ethnicity, Dr. Muganga’s upbringing carries the weight of historical turmoil. His parents fled ethnic massacres in the late ’50s, later relocating to Rwanda in 1994.

His academic journey began at Makerere University Kampala, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science Economics and Rural Economy followed by a Master’s Degree in Economic Policy Management.

Armed with a Higher Education Teaching Certificate from Harvard University and a rich academic background, Dr. Muganga’s expertise extends beyond academia. His diverse roles range from military and intelligence training to significant positions in Canada, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and now as Vice-Chancellor.

His scholarly contributions revolve around “Authentic Learning,” a paradigm focused on imparting real-world skills to learners. His book, “You Can’t Make Fish Climb Trees,” challenges the traditional education system, sparking international dialogue on educational reform.

Advocacy also marks Dr. Muganga’s career, notably spearheading efforts to rename the Rwandan community in Uganda, seeking equitable treatment in accessing public services.

Beyond academia, Dr. Muganga’s impact stretches into community development and advocacy roles across various Canadian organizations. His tenure as a Performance Management Specialist, Program and Policy Advisor in Edmonton speaks volumes of his dedication to multicultural integration and social support initiatives.

His vision transcends conventional teaching methods, aiming to revolutionize education through centers of innovation and modern schooling. Dr. Muganga emphasizes individual empowerment, championing a personalized approach to education tailored to the demands of the 21st century.

With a wealth of experience and a fervent commitment to human capital development, Dr. Lawrence Muganga continues to shape the educational landscape, advocating for meaningful learning experiences and empowering learners for a future beyond the confines of traditional education systems.

As the Vice-Chancellor of Victoria University Kampala, his initiatives promise a transformative impact on education in Uganda.