Amidst Uganda’s promising strides in resource exploration, a groundbreaking initiative has emerged on the horizon — an ambitious national exploration endeavour focused on uranium.

This strategic move has ignited an unprecedented wave of awareness campaigns across the nation, marking a pivotal moment in Uganda’s quest for harnessing and understanding this potent energy source.

As the country delves into this significant journey, anticipation and curiosity mingle in the air, painting a canvas of enthusiasm and intrigue among its populace.

The Nuclear Energy Department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development commenced this pivotal awareness campaign in Buhweju District, signalling the start of an ambitious nationwide uranium exploration program.

On Monday the campaign began with the Ministry’s technical team engaging the political and civic leaders at the Buhweju district headquarters in western Uganda.

Emmanuel Wamala, the Ag. Assistant Commissioner for Nuclear Fuel, emphasized the broader context of this initiative: “Uganda is blessed with a plethora of energy resources, and uranium is a key component in our future energy mix. Our goal is not just to meet current energy needs but to secure the energy future for generations to come.”

The exploration in Buhweju is part of a larger national strategy. Uganda’s diverse energy landscape includes potential resources from hydropower, biomass, solar, and uranium. “To realize our Vision 2040 and meet the 52,481 MW capacity target, incorporating 24,000 MW of nuclear energy is critical,” highlighted Wamala.

Godfrey Tumwebaze, the Deputy RDC of Buhweju, representing the Minister of Energy, expressed the significance of this project: “Uganda’s economic and population growth necessitates an expanded and diversified energy infrastructure. Nuclear power offers a stable and clean energy source, essential for our industrialization efforts.”

The national uranium exploration initiative spans several districts. In addition to Buhweju, other regions identified for potential uranium deposits include Arua, Pakwach, Adjumani, Masindi, Mbarara, Hoima, Kitgum, Kabarole, and Sembabule. Tumwebaze added, “These explorations are a step towards self-reliance in energy resources and an integral part of our national energy strategy.”

Addressing the community’s concerns, Tumwebaze assured: “Our approach to uranium exploration and mining is not only about harnessing a resource but also about ensuring the benefits are shared with the local communities.”

Tumwebaze emphasized the strategic importance of nuclear energy in achieving Uganda’s developmental goals and the critical role of uranium: “With an annual requirement of 4,000 tons of uranium for our proposed nuclear capacity, exploring our domestic uranium resources is paramount.”

Robert Abenaitwe, the Chief Administrative Officer of Buhweju, focused on the local impact. “The exploration and subsequent mining activities should translate into tangible benefits for the districts involved, particularly in infrastructure development and job creation.”

This extensive uranium exploration and mining program is not just an energy project but a national endeavour with far-reaching implications for Uganda’s economic and social development. The program is set to create job opportunities, foster local industries, and contribute significantly to the national economy while ensuring environmental stewardship and community engagement.

The engagements in Buhweju District are additional to what promises to be a transformative journey for Uganda, paving the way towards a sustainable and prosperous future powered by nuclear energy.

The team will on Tuesday engage the communities of six affected villages at a public meeting planned at Katara Community.