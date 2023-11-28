In a startling declaration, the Lord Mayor of Kampala city ,Erias Lukwago has cast a stark light on the state of Uganda’s Parliament, labelling it a hotbed of crisis.

During a disciplinary hearing at the Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline on Monday, lawyer Lukwago represented his client, Francis Zaake, a lawmaker for Mityana municipality. Lukwago, who is known for his legal expertise and outspoken views, expressed concern about the inner workings of the legislative body. He cited several issues that could threaten its stability and functionality, raising alarm bells about the future of the organization.

His vocal stance on the apparent crisis within Parliament has drawn both fervent support and pointed scrutiny, amplifying the urgency to scrutinize and address the reported issues plaguing the heart of Uganda’s governance. One of the key focal points highlighted by Lukwago revolves around the integrity of parliamentary procedures, alleging a divergence from established protocols and norms essential for a functioning democracy.

“We must acknowledge that our Parliament is in a serious crisis. Even the leaders are unsure of what to do. The Speaker and committee chairs are giving orders that are uncoordinated,” he said.

Zaake was scheduled to appear before the committee on Monday to address the allegations made by Rakai District Woman lawmaker, Ms. Juliet Kinyamatama. She accuses him of defaming her during a rally in her constituency last month. However, Zaake failed to attend the meeting due to an ordinance issued by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among. The ordinance instructed the committee chairperson to chase any lawmaker who attends committee meetings but fails to attend plenary sessions.

However, Lukwago vowed that he is going to constitutional court asking it to squash the ordinance that was put by the Speaker last week.

“We are in preparation with some of the Members of Parliament to take the Speaker’s directive in the constitutional court,” he said.

However, The move to challenge the Speaker’s directive in the Constitutional Court symbolizes a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions surrounding parliamentary affairs. Lukwago’s alliance with some lawmakers underscores a unified front seeking judicial review and validation of the directive’s legality within the constitutional framework.

This initiative not only reflects the growing discontentment with parliamentary decisions but also signals a resolute commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of Uganda’s constitutional principles. As discussions intensify and legal preparations unfold, the political landscape braces itself for a potential landmark legal battle that could redefine the boundaries of parliamentary authority within Uganda.