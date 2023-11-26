During a ceremony to mark the completion of the Rutooma Health Centre III construction in Kabale Municipality, Nyakahuma cited numerous alarming incidents of theft and house breaking that prompted the suspension of the scrap metal and plastic trade.

“We recently held a security meeting and concluded that the situation had become untenable,” Nyakahuma stated. “In one recent incident, thieves stole a man’s door while he watched helplessly. They threatened to cut him into pieces if he dared make a sound.”

The RDC further disclosed that a significant number of road signs and other furniture had been stolen, with scrap dealers identified as the primary buyers.

“In light of these alarming incidents, I hereby declare the scrap metal and plastic trade suspended until further notice,” Nyakahuma emphasized.

The ban aims to curb the rampant theft and vandalism that has plagued the district, restoring a sense of security and protecting public property.