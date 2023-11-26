In a bid to clarify recent speculation surrounding his return to Parliament, Mawokota South lawmaker Yusuf Nsibambi has shed light on the purpose behind his reappearance in the premises of the August House.

Contrary to assumptions, Nsibambi clarified that his presence was not tied to plenary sessions but rather centred around seeking confirmation as the Forum for Democratic Change Party Whip.

Nsibambi made this clarification while on CBS FM on Saturday and his statements seek to dispel all misconceptions, emphasizing the specific objective of his return to the legislative house amid swirling conjecture about his intentions.

Nsibambi’s intention to secure formal confirmation as the FDC Party Whip sheds light on the political party’s internal workings and structural necessities, which often operate beyond the purview of general legislative proceedings.

By seeking this confirmation, Nsibambi aims to solidify his role within the party’s framework, highlighting the importance of internal positions that play a pivotal role in shaping party decisions and strategies and the FDC members of Parliament that he leads in the House.

“FDC is still on the course with all the opposition on the issues of boycott however the day I went and checked in the Parliament, I was supposed to go for my confirmation as FDC party Chief Whip and after that, I left immediately, FDC needed some to represent in the ongoing issues of opposition that is why I had to go my confirmation,” he said.

Nsibambi clarified that the allegations circulating about FDC not supporting the ongoing boycott are false. He stated that all FDC members are in agreement with the opposition’s stance, and their MPs are respecting this by not attending plenaries until instructed to do so by the leader of the Opposition.

His focus on securing a specific party role showcases the behind-the-scenes intricacies that contribute significantly to shaping political dynamics and decision-making processes. As political landscapes continually evolve, these internal party positions often wield considerable influence, guiding the party’s stance on critical legislative matters and reflecting the nuances of internal party democracy and governance.

For more than a month now, opposition Members have been boycotting parliamentary plenaries. They are demanding that the executive reveal the whereabouts of 18 people who were abducted. However, their boycott may not last much longer. Speaker Anita Among is threatening to use strong measures to force them to return to the House.