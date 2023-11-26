Amidst curiosity and speculation, renowned singer Ronald Mayinja has stepped forward to shed light on the motivation that drove his sudden departure from Uganda, accompanied by his family, for an extended six-months period.

In an exclusive and candid revelation with bloggers and journalists, Mayinja shared the underlying reasons behind this hiatus, aiming to dispel rumours and offer clarity to his fans and the public alike.

Addressing the intrigue surrounding his temporary absence from the Ugandan scene, Mayinja articulated that the decision to leave for six months was anchored in a quest for a new perspective and personal rejuvenation. His hiatus was not merely a retreat but a deliberate endeavour to seek solace, introspection, and fresh inspiration, both personally and professionally.

He however revealed that it was not an abrupt incident but it was a planned issue unfortunately it came in when the masses were full of political dynamics rotating around Mayanja’s subordination to the National Unity Platform principal Robert Kyagulanyi.

“It was my childhood dream to travel to the UK with my family, and I was planning it slowly. I want to clear up any misunderstandings: I did not run away from Uganda due to political pressures, as some social media posts may suggest. I am both a British and Ugandan citizen, so my travel was independent of what many people might think,” he clarified.

He clarified allegations that he lost his Ugandan fanbase due to his political ambitions not aligning with theirs.

“Before I left Uganda, I didn’t have any issues with anyone. I remember that just before I left, I even performed at Mesach’s show and nobody booed or threw bottles at me. So, I travelled to the UK to take my family there, and I left them there. I have returned to Uganda because this is my home.”

On why he spent six months there, the singer clarified that he had to make sure everything was set for his family to thrive in the foreign country in his absence.

“When I went with them I thought I was going to spend with them only three weeks which became impossible when I reached there. I had a family of six children, plus me and my wife totalling to eight people. However, I was the only one who had been to the UK before, so it wouldn’t have been fair to leave my wife alone with the children in a new country she still needed to learn about. Therefore, I spent six months with them to help them get used to their new surroundings,” he said.

On this issue of pursuing further education, Mayinja candidly admitted to enrolling in a course during that period but stressed that the significance had been blown out of proportion by the media. According to Mayinja, the nature of his academic venture was downplayed by the exaggerated portrayal presented in various media outlets.