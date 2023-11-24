President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday met and held discussions with a delegation from Italy at State House Entebbe.

The delegation was led by Mr. Mario Savona, the Deputy Head of Mission and chargè d’affaires ad interim of Italy in Uganda.

Other members of the delegation included, Mr. Fabio Ricci, the Deputy Director General, Responsible of Internationalization at Federunacoma (Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation), Mr. Riccardo Zucconi, Director of the Italian Trade Agency and Ms. Betty Atuhura of the Italian Trade Agency-Kampala office.

During the meeting, Mr. Savona informed the President that the new Italian President of Council of Ministers, Ms. Giorgia Meloni wants to renew Italy’s relations with African countries.

“She called for a meeting to hear some voices of African leaders at the end of January after the NAM and G-77 Summits. The meeting will be in Rome Italy, she will really appreciate it if you attend,” Mr. Savona said.

“She really wants to launch a new partnership with Africa. Italy and Africa have common traditions and roots. We would be very happy to renew and strengthen our partnership.”

President Museveni responded in the affirmative.

“I think I may come. I think it will be good to go and connect with those young leaders. I may come to encourage the Italians to drink more coffee and tea,” the President affirmed.

President Museveni further affirmed that Uganda can work well with Italy since the European country has for years been contributing to the development of Africa.

On the other hand, Mr. Savona also revealed that next year, Italy will have the Presidency of G-7 and Africa will have a central role because they believe in the opportunities and potential of the continent.

He further informed President Museveni that Italy is ready to support Uganda to produce high added value crops through agricultural technology.

“We have already received land in Iganga to set up a mechanization center. We shall provide agricultural machinery for the farmers. We think this is very good because we think Uganda is blessed with great weather and abundant water so it could become a food hub for the whole East Africa region,” he said.

“Italy is the biggest importer of Ugandan food crops among the European countries. We are the first one to import coffee. We feel that Uganda could improve productivity with the Parish Development Model, but we want to give a hand to you by giving you tractors and other machinery.”