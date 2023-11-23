In a startling turn of events, a transaction involving a staggering Shs2.5 million has ignited a firestorm of allegations concerning corruption, throwing the roles of the Mitooma Chief Magistrate Her worship Sylvia Nvanungi and the Sembabule State Attorney Jacqueline Bako into intense scrutiny.

The purported financial involvement has not only raised eyebrows but has also placed these legal authorities squarely in the eye of a brewing storm, prompting investigations and casting shadows over their professional conduct.

While appearing before the Anti-corruption Court yesterday,Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro charged them with eight accounts of corruption. Bako was implicated in all charges while Nvanungi was involved in one count.

According to the prosecution, while Nvanungi was serving as Sembabule Chief Magistrate earlier this year in April 2023 together with Bako received gratification of Shs2.5m from relatives of suspects of an accused person who was on remand, in exchange for his release on bail.

The prosecution also alleges that Bako received Shs1.48m from Franco Mulangwa as part of the arrangement, she was charged with soliciting and accepting money from various individuals for bail-related favours and changing legal charges.

The duo were arrested by detectives attached to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit after responding to summons that had been issued against them.

According to the Judiciary, the duo acted contrary to section 2(a) and 26 of the Anti Corruption Act as amended and were remanded to Luzira Prisons and are expected in court today when the case will come up for hearing of her bail application.

As for the Judiciary, they asserted that the Judiciary as an arm of government has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and does not condone acts of corruption. However, they promised the duo that they would allow due process to take its course taking into account the presumption of innocence as enunciated under the Constitution.