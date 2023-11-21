Police in Kabale District have recovered two rifles that had been stolen last night from guards at Kabale Microfinance.

The incident occurred at Pride Microfinance Bank, where five unidentified thugs broke in at approximately 01:30 AM.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, reported that the thieves made off with two SR guns, along with 14 rounds of ammunition belonging to Saracen Security Company Limited. The criminals, in their attempt to break into the bank’s safe, were thwarted and intercepted before fleeing the scene.

Maate stated that a case of aggravated robbery was promptly filed by one of the victimized guards, Bategana Estafano aged 38. The Homicide team, led by Deputy Inspector of Police Magara Richard, along with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers, visited the crime scene. Statements from pertinent witnesses were gathered, leading to the recovery of the two stolen guns and 9 rounds of ammunition within the bank premises.

In connection with the ongoing investigation, Bategana was apprehended to assist authorities in their inquiries.

Elly Maate commented on the matter, emphasizing the swift response of the police in addressing the incident.