BY NELLY OTTO

UGANDANS should avoid all kinds of extremism which have the potential of explosive violence that can disrupt social harmony currently reigning in the country.

The activists who included religious and civic leaders, social workers and students observed that while Uganda under the current NRM government has made strides, there are still pockets of intolerable people who pursue radicalism in everything.

From secondary schools to colleges and universities where bullying, hooliganism and discriminations are the order of the day, they only serve as wake-up calls to Ugandans to treat each other more as human beings first.

This was during a one-day conference to celebrate this year’s International Day of Tolerance held at the headquarters of Nile Humanitarian Development Agency (NHDA)situated along Zzimwe Road Muyenga in Kampala City.

“…when each of us create a seat in our heart for one another, Uganda and indeed Africa and the whole world will be an enjoyous place to live in rather than using sectarian lenses of tribe, religion or political ideology…” Issa Kirarira the Executive Director NDHA noted.

Kirarira briefed the participants that NDHA is a charity NGO started in 2009 by a group of Ugandans to address challenges facing the unprivileged and vulnerable people who struggle to get food, water, conflict and ignorance in communities.

The Mukono Deputy RDC Mike Ssegawa pointed out that stereotype, discrimination and prejudice which lead to extremism are some of the big roadblocks to peaceful coexistence in Uganda.

He cited a current stalemate over a church and mosque built in close proximity at Nantabulirwa, Seeta, Mukono where two rival groups of Muslims and born-again Christians have taken extreme positions.

According to multiple sources, all efforts to resolve the matter were rejected by the church leadership who have vowed to remain put yet the Mosque was the first to be established.

“…we have gone to the extent of securing a volunteer (Kampala based Muslim tycoon) who offered 120M/= to facilitate the relocation of the Church but the pastor and his team rejected the idea…,”Ssegawa recounted.

Locals are now living in fear that one day the two groups can degenerate into a bloody clash which will plunge the area into a security risk owing to the high level of intolerance being displayed.

Ssegawa lauded Kirarira for the initiative and urged others to emulate by creating more platforms for information-sharing with stakeholders where young people are equipped with skills and knowledge on peaceful coexistence.

Quoting the Golden Rule from the Scripture (Bible) which says “…In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you…”, as recorded in the Gospel of Matthew 7:12ff, Ssegawa challenged Ugandans to be tolerant with each other.

Another speaker Twesigye Nduhura a lecturer and PhD student at Kampala University stressed the importance of including the youth in such engagements since they are always vulnerable to manipulations.

Nduhura who laced his presentation with many quotations and wise sayings, cited former South African president Nelson Mandela who upon ascending to power, appointed his former tormentor Frederik Willem de Klerk as his deputy as a sign of intolerance and reconciliation.

He also lauded President Yoweri Museveni for the deliberate reconciliatory policy which led to the pardoning and release of former Obote Minister Chris Rwakasisi from Luzira where he was on a death row.

“…the question of state formation and nation building requires us to courageously push for forgiveness, reconciliation, amnesty as opposed to vengeance and retribution…” Nduhura said.

The Secretary for Education at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Sheikh Juma Bakihit Cucu implored Ugandans especially the youth to desist from jumping into risky manoeuvres.

Cucu, as he is fondly called, noted that many times the youth get entangled into useless conflicts crafted by wrong elements who take advantage of their innocence and energy to fulfil their hidden agenda.

Saying religion or culture should not divide Ugandans, the senior Muslim leader referred to the current conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas as mere politics but not religion as some people want to portray in the media.

The International Day of Tolerance is an annual observance day declared by UNESCO in 1995 to generate public awareness of the dangers of intolerance and is marked globally on every 16 November.

The closing ceremony was presided over by Sheikh Ahmed Hood Galiwango the District Khadhi of Makindye Muslim District who reiterated the need for tolerance among people of all shades of beliefs and ideologies.