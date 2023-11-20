In a dramatic twist following the enchanting royal wedding in Busoga Kingdom, the newlywed bliss of Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Nadiope Kadhumbula IV and Queen Mutesi faces an ominous storm.

Renowned city lawyer, Hassan Male Mabirizi Kiwanuka, notorious for legal onslaughts against the elite, has propelled the sacred union into tumultuous waters.

The resplendent Bugembe Cathedral witnessed the opulent nuptials that enthralled Uganda and the world. Over 2000 illustrious guests graced the ceremony as Kyabazinga Nadiope exchanged vows with the radiant Inebantu Jovia Mutesi, orchestrated by the esteemed Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.

However, as the celebratory dust settled, the harmony was shattered. Lawyer Male Mabirizi emerged as the harbinger of legal tempests, vowing to drag the royal couple, Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu, and others to court.

His thunderous allegations of an “illegal marriage” echoed through the corridors of power.

Mabirizi’s legal blitzkrieg aims to ensnare the Busoga King, Queen Mutesi, Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu, and even the illustrious Buganda queen Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, who stood witness to the union.

He wields a formidable arsenal of charges: fictitious marriage, bigamy, unlawful marriage ceremony, and conspiracy.

“It has been agreed after looking at all the laws that the five charges with the first one being fictitious marriage which is picked from section 48 of the marriage act – this is specifically for King Nadiope who is much aware that he has a marriage contracted in London but at the end of the day he ends up claiming and lying to people that he has never had such a marriage and entering into a second marriage, ” Mabirizi affirmed.

“..the second offence is bigamy again the Kyabazinga who much aware that he has a marriage which is subsisting but he ends up contracting another marriage,” he adds.

Unveiling his meticulously plotted accusations, Mabirizi delineated the charges, invoking the specter of section 48 of the marriage act against King Nadiope.

He alleged the King’s deceit, citing a purportedly undisclosed prior marriage in London, juxtaposed against claims of a virgin union.

The legal maelstrom extends to Queen Mutesi, accused of knowingly entering into a union with a married man, an accusation she was purportedly warned about but brazenly ignored.

Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu finds himself ensnared for presiding over an alleged unlawful union, while the esteemed Buganda queen Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda is accused of conspiring in these felonies, per Mabirizi’s accusations.

Mabirizi’s audacity knows no bounds, having previously clashed with the Director of Public Prosecutions in high-profile cases against Pastor Bujingo and Museveni’s son, Muhoozi. His penchant for legal theatrics now paints an uncertain fate for the royal couple and their esteemed guests.

As the storm gathers momentum, speculation swirls over the enigmatic influence of Ann Alison Nadiope, whose recent crusade against the royal wedding captivated headlines.

Yet, amidst the legal tempest, the future of Busoga’s historic union remains precariously poised, shrouded in the uncertainty of a legal battle that threatens to eclipse its romantic legacy.