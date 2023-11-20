Supporters of First Son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s reported impending presidential candidature have been allover jubilating over what they have interpreted to be a veiled endorsement of their man for the top seat come 2026.

The excitement is stemming from the appearance of Muhoozi at the Kyabazinga’s royal wedding last weekend whereas his father, General Museveni was no show.

A photo moment later on with the First Son and his wife flanking the newly wedded was reminiscent of the 1999 royal wedding of Buganda King, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II as he wedded Queen Sylvia Nagginda with President Museveni and his wife, Janet Museveni taking similar positions in a photo then.

Whereas Museveni was largely expected to attend owing to the friendly relations between the Busoga Monarch and the Central Government, his absence and the attendance of Muhoozi wasn’t something keen observers were going to let go unscrutinized.

Many have, thus treated it as an indirect unveiling of the man who would soon take the mantle from his father after a largely fruitful four decade tenure at the presidency.

Muhoozi enthusiasts have even gone further to submit that their mans time to shine could arrive in 2026, much more earlier than many have been anticipating.

Juma Mpendo, an ardent Muhoozi crusader couldn’t hide his excitement after seeing the Give star General with the King who he occasionally referred to as ” my close friend.”

Mpendo states that it was a moment to indicate President Museveni’s desire to hand over power to a new generation which he says is well deserving.

” It’s over. We shall not be speculating any more. The President has shown us his chosen successor, a well deserving successor. What an intelligent leader Museveni has been to know the perfect timing of when it’s right to give way!”Mpendo remarked.

Should the events in Jinja indeed signify Museveni’s impending retirement from active politics, Muhoozi will still be faced with a hard task of neutralizing opposition from within NRM especially the old guard many of whom seem to disagree to his ascension to power, and without, especially the front of Bobi Wine and Col Kizza Besigye that has been formed to challenge for power at the next polls.

Another challenge is that General Muhoozi is still a serving Army officer who is legally barred from active politics. Whereas it’s possible for the Commander in Chief to relieve him of his part in the army any time he chooses, it remains to be seen if their is enough time for him to transition to the civil environment and consolidate his position with less than two years to the elections.