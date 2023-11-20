The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has implored the leaders from West Nile sub region to popularise the commitments and achievements of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto 2021-2026 to the citizens.

“We are here to put our heads together to question and interrogate our progress in implementing the Manifesto. You should also fast-track the implementation of Government programs and promote the manifesto,”she said.

The Minister made the remarks today while opening a week-long Manifesto Implementation retreat for District Local Government leaders from the West Nile sub region at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

The Minister explained that such retreats help in strengthening the monitoring and coordination of the implementation of the manifesto in order to achieve its targets.

She said the mantle of securing the future of Uganda is a commitment of the NRM Government and it is detailed in the various promises in the Manifesto 2021-2026.

“At the start of implementing this Manifesto, Government embarked on ensuring that we establish the right Governance structures, ensure security, increase job opportunities and above all achieve wealth creation for the people of Uganda,” Hon. Babalanda noted.

“Government introduced the Parish Development Model as a vehicle for extending government services to the citizens to stimulate wealth creation. This model will specifically enable data gathering, area-based enterprise selection and development, cooperatives and financial services development, community mobilization and mind set change.”

She said as district local government leaders, they have a duty to ensure that they support the Parish Executive Committees to effectively utilize the resources received to execute their duties.

“This financial year 2023/2024 is the third year of the political term in implementing the Manifesto 2021-2026. From the analysis of performance of the past two years it is indicated that a number of commitments (64%) still require a lot of effort to be fully implemented. We therefore, need to address aspects of corruption, land acquisition which delays project implementation, and challenges of the program approach to planning.”

Hon. Babalanda further urged that local government leaders play a big role as front line service delivery drivers and they are expected to ensure provision of quality education, quality health care, provision of water and energy while emphasizing proper and sustainable use of the resources available.

On the other hand, Hon. Babalanda thanked the Manifesto Implementation Unit for planning this retreat that has enabled them to offer accountability and validation on the extent of performance of the Manifesto Commitments and the Presidential Strategic Directives and Guidelines in the West Nile Region.

“I am impressed with the new approach of the Manifesto Unit which is enabling us to reach to all parts of the country to do due diligence on the exact areas of performance. I have been following your tours on UBC TV and I am impressed with your progress. The RDCs and RCCs are challenged to know that this is your role as Government representatives. You should not always wait for Kampala to intervene. It is your duty,” she said.