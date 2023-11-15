The equal opportunities commission report of 2022/2023 on job access in Uganda’s public sector according to regions, religions gender, special interest groups like youths among others revealed that western region takes a lions share of employees in the public sector.

Safia Nalule Juuko – the Chairperson of the commission released the report themed on ” fostering inclusive growth, employment and wealth creation through equitable participation of all Ugandans in government interventions and programs”. She noted that of the 30 sampled government MDAs [ministries, departments and agencies] western Uganda has 36% of the employees followed by central with 24% while northern and eastern come last.

The report has been subject to national attention and concern with a number of narratives emerging to explain the situation and some blaming government. However, it’s crucial to understand that government does not condone job disparities – be it by region, religion, gender and any other group of it’s people.

It’s generally understandable that achieving equal access to jobs in the public sector for all regions, religions, gender and other groups is a possible impossibility due to cross cutting factors and no country has so far achieved it. None the less, the government of Uganda is pretty praised for instituting many programs and policies that enhance equal access to jobs and participation in government for all.

Particular mention can be made of education in light of the fact that it’s the password to job access, the government has introduced education programs like:

Universal primary education [UPE] since 1997, Universal secondary education [USE] from 2007 and universal post O- level education and training [UPOLET] since 2011. Furthermore the government brought the disability students scheme in 1998 and the District Quota system in 2005. These are ongoing programs aimed at preparing Ugandans to access jobs regardless of their regions, religions, gender among others.

Further still, the government started the higher education students financing board [ H.E.S.F.B ] in 2014 commonly called the university loan scheme to help vulnerable and impoverished students further their educational careers and professional development. There is no dust of doubt that these programs are gate passes to job access and participation in government for which the government and president Museveni should be highly hailed.

Recruitment in the public sector is by open and transparent process and government takes credit for enforcing this policy using external advertisements in accordance to public service Act of 2008. Accordingly all suitably qualified and interested persons are invited to apply for advertised jobs and adverts are published in news papers, announced on radios,Televisions and internet thus underlining the possibility of information access as envisaged by the access to information Act of 2005 [ ATIA 2005].

Uganda is cerebrated for empowerment of women and special interest groups like youths and persons with disabilities. The evidence of female and youth ministers coupled with women, youth and Disability councils takes the argument in point beyond doubt. The percentage of women ministers has trippled from 14.7% in 2006 to 48% as of 2022 , this is an achievement that can not be taken for granted.

Recruitment in public service is pro youth because the policy preferrence is for those between ages of 22 to 45 years hence the possibility of access to jobs in the public sector is undoubted.

The absence of a regional referral hospital in Bukedi sub region is leveraged by presence of Six District hospitals which can arguably do credible job if well managed. Only Budaka District doesn’t have a District hospital but the facilities and services at Budaka health center IV are equal to those of a District hospital. The absence of health center IIIs in 172 sub counties is explained by regular creations of new sub counties and other administration units. Besides Distr