BY Ibrahim Khalil Manzil

Charlotte Phanerwot, a second-year nursing student at Victoria University landed a prestigious global health award dubbed: ‘Heroes in Health Award’ for her exemplary performance in dealing with critically ill patients in the emergency section.

The critically ill patients, according to Charlotte are ‘patients on medical ventilation,’ and depend on support from care givers in everything they do, including being fed through tubes,’ among other specialized attention.

Charlotte who works as a critical care nurse under the Ministry of Health, was recognized and awarded the prestigious accolade as a reward for her dedication to critically ill patients who cannot survive on their own and are mostly on life support.

“Allow me to appreciate God Almighty. He has been with me on this journey from the day I was a baby till now, he has led me in so many places and different walks of life,” Said Charlotte.

Heroes in Health Award is a rewards initiative instituted to recognize outstanding individuals, entities, organizations, services, products, and programs, where members of the public nominate and vote their heroes.

Charlotte was also awarded a fully funded scholarship through professor Muganga, from Victoria University to continue and complete her nursing studies.

“I am almost speechless for the love that Victoria University has shown me. An institution or an individual who has given you a scholarship to study has invested in your future and I don’t take this for granted,” Charlotte said.

Charlotte further advises nurses to specialize in specific areas, in order to give maximum care and attention to their patients.

“I would like to encourage my fellow nurses out there, if you haven’t specialized, please think of specializing in order to pay attention to specific areas like critical care nursing, public health, reproductive health, and others. Think about it.” Said Charlotte.

The dean of students at the institution, Flavia Oketcho, describes charlotte as a hardworking student, who balances her work and school and yet manages to achieve perfect results on both.

“Charlotte, being a student who did diploma in nursing initially and now does a bachelors, studies through our blended weekend and online studies, and manages to balance it with her work. We encourage other students to learn from her.”

The head of department at the nursing department of the institution describes her as a ‘hero’, both in school but also nationally.

Charlotte continues to pursue her bachelors while serving the nation as a nurse and looks forward to an even brighter future.