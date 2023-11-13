The Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) in Karamoja sub region have been urged to act as super agents in the implementation of government development programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The call was contained in a message by Hajji Yunus Kakande, the Secretary in the Office of the President, that was delivered by the Senior Presidential Advisor In-charge of Mobilisation- RDC Secretariat, Lt. Col. Kibrai Ambako today during a 3- day capacity building workshop for RDCS/RCCS, their deputies, RISO and DISOs from Karamoja sub region. The event was held at Akello Hotel, Soroti City.

“Government has also developed and implemented many anti-poverty programs in order to improve their living standards with the newest initiative being PDM, which speaks majorly to financial inclusion. I believe that all your districts have received the PDM funds,” Hajji Kakande said in a statement read for him by Lt. Col. Ambako.

“I urge you to act as super agents in the implementation of this program as well as the other government initiatives. The government has committed substantial resources to get people out of poverty. I urge you to protect the funds from the corruptible officials.Funds should reach their intended beneficiaries in all the Parishes. If you notice any corruption or sabotage, I implore you to unite and ensure that the culprits are dealt with. We need to clear the myth that the government has not done enough for its people.”

He also asked the commissioners to ensure that the people of Karamoja receive timely and efficient services from the government.

“It is your fundamental responsibility as leaders to ensure that you supervise the implementation of all government programs and projects in your districts.”

Hajji Kakande explained that Karamoja is classified as one of the world’s poorest areas, with high rates of malnutrition and a disproportionate number of its people living in poverty. He therefore tasked the commissioners to ensure that no one is left behind in the region.

“There’s a need to monitor government investments in health, education, economic opportunity and governance to guarantee that the government services are positively impacting on the communities. However, Socio-economic development requires vision, good leadership and harmonized actions of government , development partners, beneficiary communities and the private sector.”

On the issue of ensuring peace in the sub region, Hajji Kakande advised that the District Security Committees which are chaired by the RDCs/RCCs should meet often to assess and provide a day to day situational report on the security status within the different districts in Karamoja.

“The region of Karamoja has endured decades of inter-ethnic violent conflicts revolving around cattle rustling and competition for access and control of natural resources especially water and pasture,” he said.

“Indeed peace should prevail in this region.”

Furthermore, Hajji Kakande urged the commissioners to also focus their energies on addressing the challenge of food insecurity in the region.

“I thus urge you to take the issue related to environmental protection seriously. Over exploitation of our natural resources is increasingly leading to environmental degradation and contributing to reduced ecosystem services and disasters. Reduced ecosystem services in turn contribute to poverty. ”

Hajji Kakande further reiterated the readiness of the Office of the President to provide the commissioners with all the required political and technical leadership to ensure proper monitoring of the implementation of government programs and projects.

“I urge you to engage in frank, honest and open discussions that will anchor you in your job.”

The Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe said the Regional Capacity Building Workshops for RDCs/RCCs, deputies and DISOs are meant to remind the commissioners and DISOs of their core mandate of supervision, monitoring, mobilisation and effective representation of the Central Government and H.E the President.

She further noted that they are also intended to equip the participants with more appropriate skills and tools to enhance their operation in their respective districts and cities.

“The workshops are also aimed at refocusing the commissioners and DISOs to critical and prioritized government programs and projects where they should lead to achieve set objectives and ultimate goals,” said Maj. Asiimwe, who is also the focal point person for PDM and Emyooga programs.

“The workshops also help the commissioners to share with their supervisors the challenges affecting their operations in the field,” she added.

On the other hand, the Managing Director of Uganda Printing And Publishing Corporation (UPPC), Prof. Nangoli Sudi lectured the participants on the effective monitoring and evaluation of government programs and projects.

He said the government has invested a lot in the development of infrastructure to ensure the well-being of citizens, so as RDCs, they should work towards ensuring that there’s value for money for the projects being implemented.

Prof. Sudi also tipped the commissioners that if they want to effectively monitor and evaluate government programs, they should first deal with the challenges of competing interests, misguided priorities and incompetence.

“You need a team because you cannot work alone while monitoring these activities,” he added.

The former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Daudi Migereko informed the commissioners that they are representing the President in their areas of jurisdiction and they should give people an impression that they can practically handle their mandate and fulfil other assignments given to them by their supervisor.

“You should give people the confidence that when they are dealing with you, you are able to solve their problems in the absence of the fountain of honour. At every stage you are working, the way you present yourself is very Important, the way you dress and talk is key in the matter of mobilisation,” Hon. Migereko said.

“Take advantage of the perception the people hold towards you. If you hold a positive perception, it’s good for the government and if it is negative, then the government is in trouble,” the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) chair added.

Hon. Migereko further noted that mobilisation is key in promoting sound and effective leadership in society.

“The most important mobilisation tool is peace and security; without peace and security there’s no mobilisation and there’s no economic development in your area.”

He also advised the commissioners that If they are going to be in a position to successfully mobilize societies, they must be in possession of some key documents such as the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, Local Government Act, NRM Manifesto, NDPIII, among others.

The workshop was also attended by Officials from the Office of the President and Commissioners from the RDC Secretariat.