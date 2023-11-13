In a startling disclosure in Ibanda Municipality, a woman identified as Scovia Akankunda, also known as Nalongo, a 35-year-old and devoted worker at Ibanda Central Market, tragically took her own life just a few days ago following the alleged theft of her entire life savings, totaling Shs 16 million, by a local pastor.

The disturbing saga originates from Depth Ministries Church, where Akankunda, known as Nalongo, worshipped under the guidance of Pastor Bukenya Daniel.

Nalongo, harboring dreams of a secure future, had entrusted Pastor Bukenya with her hard-earned money. A substantial sum of Shs 16 million had accumulated through her diligent savings. Shockingly, when Nalongo decided to reclaim her savings, she was met with a staggering revelation – the pastor claimed that only Shs 800,000 had been saved.

Faced with this betrayal, Nalongo sought justice through the legal system. On November 6, 2023, she filed a report at CPS Ibanda, seeking intervention in the alleged financial misconduct. Despite police efforts, Pastor Bukenya remained elusive, refusing to respond to calls, leaving Nalongo with little recourse.

Undeterred by the lack of cooperation, Nalongo revisited the pastor the following day in a desperate bid for resolution. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, fueled by heightened emotions, she ingested poison within the church premises, right before Pastor Bukenya’s eyes.

Despite swift efforts to save her, rushing her to the nearest clinic, Nalongo’s fate was sealed, and she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to SP Kasasira Samson, the regional police spokesperson for Rwizi, the police are actively investigating the matter.