President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed that fallen former Minister, Dr. David Kantale Kazungu be accorded an official burial.

This has been revealed by the Minister for Presidency and Chairperson- National Organising Committee, Hon.Babirye Milly Babalanda.

“I wish to inform the General Public that H.E the President has granted an official burial to fallen former minister, diplomat, educationist and elder, Dr. David Kazungu,” Hon.Babalanda posted on X (Twitter) today.

She further noted that the National Organising Committee and the late’s family will issue a detailed burial program tomorrow.

“Sympathies to the Kazungu family,” she added.

Dr. Kazungu, 81, succumbed to cardiac arrest last Sunday.

The academician with a PhD in Agricultural Economics held several positions in three different governments.

In the Obote II government, Dr. Kazungu was a Member of Parliament representing Greater Bugabula. He also served as a cabinet Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation in Tito Okello Lutwa’s government.

In the President Museveni-led NRM government, he served as Uganda’s Ambassador to France, National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) national Chairman, Kamuli District Chairman, Kamuli District Service Commission Chairman and Kamuli General Hospital Health Management Committee Chairperson.