In a stern rebuke, Adams Byaruhanga, the Chief Magistrate of Nateete/Rubaga, delivered a powerful admonition to the prosecution counsel, warning against implicating Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga of Christian Life Church in the case involving nine suspects accused of conspiring to falsely allege unnatural offences and trespass against Pastor Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Center.

Chief Magistrate Byaruhanga stressed the inappropriateness of associating Pastor Ssenyonga with the case, highlighting that he is not among the accused.

During a court session, the third prosecution witness, 20-year-old Adrian Ssebaale, not only evaded several questions but also contradicted his initial testimony. He vehemently refuted allegations that Pastor Ssenyonga had offered them money to fabricate a video against Pastor Kayanja, which would tarnish his reputation.

Ssebaale disclosed that it was they who had approached Pastor Ssenyonga, seeking assistance with their claims of alleged unnatural offences. He further clarified that Pastor Ssenyonga had asked for evidence to support their claims. In their quest for financial gain, they even resorted to fabricating a video using chicken blood, but Ssenyonga was unimpressed with the outcome.

Ssebaale revealed that he had hatched the scheme in collaboration with individuals such as Ssentogo, Serugo, Labeeb, Moses Tumwine, and Jonathan Nkoyoyo, with others joining the conspiracy at a later stage.

The accused in this case include Peter Serugo, Reagan Ssentogo, Moses Semanobe, Khalifa Labeeb, Alex Wakamala, Martins Kagolo, Jamil Mwanda, Aggrey Kanene, and Israel Waswa.

In a separate development, the court granted Wasswa and Mwanda a cash bail of UGX 2 million, despite objections from the prosecution, who argued that Waswa, with a prior robbery conviction, did not merit bail. The magistrate, however, overruled the objection, emphasizing the presumption of innocence until guilt is proven in the ongoing case.

Magistrate Byaruhanga cautioned the accused individuals against interfering with state witnesses or engaging with the media on the matter, as it could be construed as contempt of court. The court adjourned the case, scheduling further hearings for November 10 and December 13, 2023.