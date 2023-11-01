A Danish official who visited The Greater Masaka Industrial Hub under State House was left in shock after initially reading a lot of misleading publicity about President Yoweri Museveni leaving out commendable works such as this.

Greater Masaka Industrial Hub is one of the 20 Skilling Centers initiated by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in a bid to equip young people with employable skills to scale down on unemployment in the country.

Ms Ann Moore who is in the country on a study of the welfare of the youth and the government’s different interventions to improve their livelihoods visited the hub hailed its impact and vowed to herald the good work to the World.

She wondered why initiatives by the government of Uganda and President Museveni rarely get publicised as only image-tainting news dominates.

Ms Moore was joined by several government officials from the sub-region, including NRM’s Eng Joseph Mukasa Ssewava who handed over the NRM’s 2021-2026 manifesto to further acquaint the guest with other good policy interventions for the development of Uganda by the NRM government under President Museveni.

She was taken on a guided tour of the skilling centre where she interacted with some of the beneficiary trainees who described the opportunity by President Museveni as a life-changing intervention upon which their future relies.

Ann promised to spread the good news to the world to alter the misconception out there that President Museveni is a bad leader, leaving out these good policies which would serve well if benchmarked by other countries.

She also hailed State House Controller, Ms Jane Barekye whose charismatic leadership has seen the program thrive throughout the country.

Others in attendance were; John Bosco Lubyaayi, Th Masaka District Deputy Resident District Commissioner, among other leaders.